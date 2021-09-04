Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Sunday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.