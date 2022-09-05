Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzli…
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Saturday. …
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect…
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.