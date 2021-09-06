This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
