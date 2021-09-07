 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts