Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Saturday. …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Tuesday. Te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Grand Island folks should be p…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Friday. Te…
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.