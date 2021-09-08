Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.