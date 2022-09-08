This evening in Grand Island: Generally fair. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
