Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Rain. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.