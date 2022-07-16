 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Grand Island

9:00 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Grand Island until 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and up to golf ball size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

A tornado warning is in effect just to the west of Grand Island. Radar indicates a rotating thunderstorm and a funnel cloud has been spotted near Cairo. No confirmation that a tornado has touched down yet though.

This story will be updated with additional information.

