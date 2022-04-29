Update: Storms peaking over Grand Island now, severe thunderstorm warning continues

6:55 p.m. Update: Storms are peaking over Grand Island now. Heavy rain and lightning continue. Wind gusts up to 70 mph and nickel size hail are still possible. The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 7:15 p.m. Continue to remain indoors until this storm passes.

In addition, radar is indicating a rotating thunderstorm around Central City that's headed towards Stromsburg. A tornado warning has been issued there.

6:05 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Grand Island until 6:30 p.m. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and up to half dollar size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

This story will be updated with the latest information.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.