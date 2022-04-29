 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Update: Storms peaking over Grand Island now, severe thunderstorm warning continues

  • Updated
  • 0
radar image 2

6:55 p.m. Update: Storms are peaking over Grand Island now. Heavy rain and lightning continue. Wind gusts up to 70 mph and nickel size hail are still possible. The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 7:15 p.m. Continue to remain indoors until this storm passes.

In addition, radar is indicating a rotating thunderstorm around Central City that's headed towards Stromsburg. A tornado warning has been issued there.

radar image 1

6:05 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Grand Island until 6:30 p.m. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and up to half dollar size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

This story will be updated with the latest information.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts