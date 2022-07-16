Update: Severe weather threat ends for Grand Island, isolated showers and storms still possible

10:20 p.m. Update: The heavy rain and lightning have departed our area. While isolated showers and weak storms are still possible through the overnight hours, no additional severe storms are expected. The chance of rain will end by 10 a.m. Sunday and the rest of the day is looking dry. Skies will become sunny and high temperatures will reach around 91.

9:40 p.m. Update: The strongest part of the storm has pushed south of Grand Island, so the severe thunderstorm warning has expired. Heavy rain and lightning continue across the city though. Continue to remain indoors until this storm clears us.

The tornado warning that was to the west of Grand Island has expired as well. Wind gusts of 70 to 80 mph were reported three to four miles southeast of Cairo. It is unclear if this was a tornado or just straight-line winds. The National Weather Service will take a closer look at this area Sunday to determine if a tornado occurred or not.

9:00 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Grand Island until 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and up to golf ball size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

A tornado warning is in effect just to the west of Grand Island. Radar indicates a rotating thunderstorm and a funnel cloud has been spotted near Cairo. No confirmation that a tornado has touched down yet though.