Get ready to bundle up as a winter storm is expected to hit the north and central plains of Nebraska.

Snow started falling Wednesday morning and is expected to continue into the evening. According to National Weather Service Hastings office Meteorologist Angela Pfannkuch, lighter snowfall is predicted around the Grand Island area, with estimates of about 1-2 inches of snow.

The high today is around 19, with a low of 0, according to the weather service. Wind chills could drop to between -8 and -18.

Snowfall is expected to be much more severe in regions to the north. Pfannkuch said a foot of snow is predicted to fall around the Nebraska-South Dakota state border.

The worst part of the storm won’t be the ice and snow, but the wind that will be accompanying it all.

Northerly winds will get stronger as the day progresses Wednesday. Wind gusts are expected to be as high as 35 mph by this late afternoon before tapering off to around 30 in the evening.

The wind will stay strong Thursday morning before slowing down by the afternoon and evening. Wind chill values between -13 and -23 are possible Thursday, improving to between -5 and -15 in the evening.

However, the storm is going to be pretty short-lived, according to Pfannkuch. Wind chill temps will improve throughout Friday, with temperatures returning to the 40s and 50s for Saturday and Sunday.