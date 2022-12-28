Wednesday's City Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Islanders fall in first round of HAC Tournament
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High boys fell to Lincoln Northeast in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Rockets defeated the Islanders 63-27 Wednesday.
Kazadi Mukoma led Grand Island with 14 points in the loss.
The Islanders will host Fremont at 2 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln NE too much for Grand Island at HAC
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls lost 64-20 to Lincoln Northeast during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Wednesday.
Nyaruot Wal led the Islanders with five points.
The Islanders will play at 2 p.m. Thursday at Fremont.