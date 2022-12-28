Wednesday's City Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Islanders fall in first round of HAC Tournament

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High boys fell to Lincoln Northeast in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Rockets defeated the Islanders 63-27 Wednesday.

Kazadi Mukoma led Grand Island with 14 points in the loss.

The Islanders will host Fremont at 2 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln NE too much for Grand Island at HAC

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls lost 64-20 to Lincoln Northeast during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Wednesday.

Nyaruot Wal led the Islanders with five points.

The Islanders will play at 2 p.m. Thursday at Fremont.