 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wednesday's City Roundup

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

Islanders fall in first round of HAC Tournament

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High boys fell to Lincoln Northeast in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Rockets defeated the Islanders 63-27 Wednesday.

Kazadi Mukoma led Grand Island with 14 points in the loss.

The Islanders will host Fremont at 2 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln NE too much for Grand Island at HAC

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls lost 64-20 to Lincoln Northeast during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Wednesday.

People are also reading…

Nyaruot Wal led the Islanders with five points. 

The Islanders will play at 2 p.m. Thursday at Fremont.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved

Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved

The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.

Grand Island casino to open next week

Grand Island casino to open next week

The temporary casino is located in the concourse of Fonner Park adjacent to the Van Berg Family Collection and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame display.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts