'We're still right there': NU volleyball remains in mix for Big Ten title despite key loss

Nebraska’s chances to win the Big Ten volleyball title took a hit Sunday in a four-set loss against Ohio State.

Now, with four matches to go, Ohio State and Wisconsin are tied at the top of the standings at 15-1. Nebraska is in third place and one match back at 14-2.

But the race for the title usually goes down to the final day of the season, and that could happen again this year. The Buckeyes and Badgers both still have at least two matches against ranked teams.

Ohio State may be sitting the best. The Buckeyes play three of their final four matches at home and have a chance for a head-to-head win against Wisconsin on the final night of the conference season.

Sixth-ranked Nebraska returns to action at Iowa at 6 p.m. on Friday and still has matches against No. 19 Purdue, No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 9 Minnesota.

“We’re still right there,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “Everybody is playing everybody. So the next 12 days there are going to be a lot of big matches with a lot on the line. It’s great, and we’re in the thick of it.”

At least in his public comments, Cook wasn’t as crushed by the loss to Ohio State as you may imagine despite what the result could mean for the Big Ten title and NCAA seeding. That differed from an earlier three-set loss against Wisconsin, when Cook was frustrated.

“Ohio State played great,” Cook said. “(Emily) Londot beat us. Their setter was great. They played at a really high level, and we were right there with them. And we had our chances. We played some of the best volleyball we’ve played all year. Set one might have been better than a national championship-level match (Ohio State won 31-29). It was insane volleyball. So it’s hard to be disappointed.

“I look at it like, ‘OK, we got a chance to get better now.”

One thing that will help Nebraska’s chance to still contend for the Big Ten title, and after that during the NCAA Tournament, is if Nebraska’s setters and middle blockers can work together to get a few more kills from that position and help Nebraska have a better overall offense.

Fans, and the head coach, keep pleading for the setters to set the middle blockers more.

“We just have to force it more,” Cook said. “We get too predictable. (Madi Kubik) had 60 sets (against Ohio State), and we’re in a 6-2. That should never happen. So Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick did not have a high enough percentage (of sets) in that Ohio State match. They have to trust it. It’s a little more risky, but we just got to be better at it. Our setters have to trust it.”

The goal, Cook said, is for Nebraska’s middle blockers to get 30% of the hitting attempts.

“That’s minimum,” Cook said. “So if we can get it higher, great. And we passed well enough at Ohio State to do that. We passed great at Ohio State.”

When Hord and the setters get a great connection the result is often a no-doubt kill. But that hasn’t occurred enough. Hord has a .296 hitting percentage, after hitting .394 at Penn State last season.

“We’re going to get (Hord) unleashed here at some point,” Cook said.

Allick has been effective over the past month. Her .359 hitting percentage during the Big Ten season ranks sixth in the league.

One factor that helps the chances of being able to get a high-percentage set for the middle blockers is Nebraska being solid in serve-receive.

And Cook said Nebraska’s passing has been “great.”

“We just did a study of the Big Ten so far, and we’re passing better than we did last year,” Cook said.

Nebraska’s players who do almost all of the work in serve-receive are Kubik (589 attempts), Kenzie Knuckles (346) and Lexi Rodriguez (339).

“We’re passing well enough to beat anybody,” Cook said.