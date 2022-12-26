What Matt Rhule looks for in size and scheme to create a 'body blows' offensive line at Nebraska

LINCOLN – Matt Rhule pulled no punches when describing the offensive line he wants at Nebraska.

It’s the kind of line that pulls no punches of its own, either.

“We want to be a body blows organization,” Rhule said in an interview with World-Herald commentator Adam Carriker. “We want to get you in the corner of the ring and just kind of punch on ya and see who wears down.”

The goal is for the opponent to give in, tap out, to allow one of those long, painful fourth quarter drives that chomp clock and leave no doubt who’s stronger.

For Rhule, this takes a specific type of lineman executing a specific style of blocking.

“I used to look for a really fast, quick, athletic line,” Rhule said. “I certainly want athleticism – don’t get me wrong – but I want really big guys.”

And Rhule wants Donovan Raiola coaching those guys. The style Raiola teaches is the same Rhule prefers. Of the three schools of blocking, Rhule and Raiola profess the oldest, teaching from classic textbooks.

A “flat back” coming off the ball – getting low, with power. A “vertical pad leverage” that calls for the offensive lineman to get under the pads of the defender or, as Rhule says, “hands to ribs.” Rhule wants “elite effort” in finishing blocks by driving defenders off the line of scrimmage. And finally, a run scheme that matches the style of blocking.

“At the end of the day, when it’s -10, and the wind’s blowing 30 miles an hour,” Rhule said, “I want to be able to line up and run power, line up and run iso, line up and run duo and knock people off the ball.”

That differs from a team that runs a lot outside zone, like Iowa, which prefers smaller, quicker linemen and uses bootlegs, rollouts and playaction passing off of that run game. The run and pass are so intertwined at Iowa that, if the rush attack bogs down, the passing game struggles to function independently.

And it differs from what Rhule calls the “grab and lift” method of covering up defenders without driving them far off the ball. To some degree, it was the style coached by Raiola’s predecessor at Nebraska, Greg Austin, who served as the team’s run game coordinator despite then-head coach Scott Frost preferring a different approach to blocking.

Frost fired Austin along with four other assistants in late 2021, hired Raiola, then spent the remainder of his time as head coach hinting at differences between Austin and Raiola. Frost declined to detail the differences, falling back on single adjectives – “aggressive” – and the poorly-chosen joke about linemen vomiting in practice.

In the World-Herald interview, Rhule dispensed with the hints and explained it.

“You could put three o-line coaches in the room who are all going to the Hall of Fame and they could all argue why each one’s the best,” Rhule said, “but Donovan’s trained in the style I’m used to.”

Raiola learned it as a collegiate player at Wisconsin before working as a young coach under Harry Hiestand, the current offensive line coach at Notre Dame. Hiestand tutored Raiola at ND and with the Chicago Bears. Raiola took the NU job – his biggest role to date – and set about trying to overhaul the Huskers’ blocking approach.

Early returns were uneven. Nebraska rushed for 123 yards per game – its second-lowest total since joining the Big Ten – and gained fewer than three yards per carry in six of its last eight games. In 2021, NU had 18 runs of 20 yards or longer. In 2022, that total dropped to seven, which ranked last in the Big Ten and 125th nationally.

In games where Casey Thompson was healthy, NU still threw the ball adequately – including a 278-yard, three touchdown performance at Iowa – but the run game seemed more like muddled afterthought, with lead back Anthony Grant carrying the ball 41 times for 57 yards in the final three weeks.

“I don’t know if you can have an impact on an offensive line room to level that you want in that short of a time,” Rhule said. “To me, the offensive line has to be grown, and taught and developed.”

Rhule looked at Raiola’s drill work and saw that the technique Raiola taught in practice translated to games. He listened to players – even those transferring – stump for Raiola. He interviewed Raiola and liked his vibe, so he kept him on for a second year.

In an interview conducted with NU’s in-house media, Raiola confirmed he liked his fit with Rhule.

“He’s bringing a brand of toughness to Nebraska,” Raiola said. “And that’s what this program is about – it’s built on toughness. That’s what I believe in. And I’m excited about it.”

At his Signing Day press conference, Rhule rebuffed the notion that NU’s offensive linemen or line coach were the problem in 2022.

“We are going to have a good offensive line next year,” Rhule said. “I like the guys who are in that room already.”

Of the five linemen who logged more than 500 snaps last season, Turner Corcoran, Bryce Benhart and Ethan Piper return. So does Nouredin Nouili, a 2021 starter who had to sit out last season due to a failed drug test. Teddy Prochazka, lost early in the season to a knee injury, Henry Lutovsky, Hunter Anthony and Justin Evans-Jenkins are, thus far, still with the team, as well. Trent Hixson and Broc Bando exhausted their eligibility, while Brant Banks, Kevin Williams and Alex Conn entered the transfer portal.

NU added Arizona State transfer Ben Scott – likely to start at center – and five high school signees in the 2023 class. The 14 scholarship linemen is a reasonable number, and NU has some experience. Running it back with Raiola guarantees continuity, too.

“It’s definitely a process to learn the game, the intricacies of the position,” Raiola said during his in-house interview. “It’s basically the communication piece and working together. Some guys are at a higher level than others. But they all come in, and we just start ‘em from ground zero and build them up. That’s one of the best parts about the job – watching guys improve every day. And when they see something work – and it works for them – the light flickers on.”

Rhule’s counting on that growth, a “step by step” approach to having the Big Ten’s best line. Right now, that crown belongs to Michigan, which runs a lot of the power-based schemes Nebraska will be using.

The Wolverines have leaned on that line to win two straight Big Ten titles and back-to-back berths in the College Football Playoff. In 2021 and 2022, UM knocked out its biggest rival, Ohio State, with 297 and 252 rushing yards. Probing taps eventually become big gaps.

That’s where Nebraska wants to go.

“We want to be a team that’s just so big and so physical, regardless and elements, that our offensive linemen will just wear on you,” Rhule said. “And, eventually, it wears you down.”