THURSDAY

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

The animated kids sci-fi/fantasy series returns for Season 2. It follows the incredible space adventures of two kids (voiced by Priah Ferguson and JeCobi Swain) who discover that their seemingly average dad (Laz Alonso) is actually an intergalactic bounty hunter. The voice cast also includes Yvonne Orji, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rob Riggle and Leslie Uggams.

The Upshaws

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

The Mike Epps-led sitcom returns for its fourth installment. Epps plays Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis. The cast also features Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes.

Killing It

Peacock ■ Season Premiere

Aspiring entrepreneur Craig (Craig Robinson) is back in business for Season 2 of this hilarious satirical comedy. Having previously hunted snakes in the Florida Everglades for cash, Craig and da y partner Jillian (Claudia O'Doherty) are now putting their prize money to good use. "Craig has purchased a saw palmetto farm," explains Robinson of his long-suffering character's plan to harvest the rare berries for use in men's wellness supplements. "He's very excited about it. He's in production and about to make his first sale — he and Jillian are ready." Or so they think. "It's a short-lived joy," previews Robinson, adding that the farm's mounting woes will only get worse. "The stakes get really heightened, like, immediately.

MLB Baseball

FOX, 6 p.m. Live

Viewers will see either the N.Y. Mets at the St. Louis Cardinals or the Detroit Tigers at the Cleveland Guardians on FOX's Thursday night regional MLB broadcast.

NFL Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia

NFL Network, 6:30 p.m. Live

The Philadelphia Eagles welcome the Cleveland Browns to Philly's Lincoln Financial Field for the kicko of NFL preseason Week 2.