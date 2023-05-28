Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ongoing

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org.

Sunday, May 28

American Legion Riders breakfast buffet fundraiser, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Paul Legion Club, 1222 Second St. (Highway 281), St. Paul. Freewill donations will benefit the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund and the Jim Sidel Memorial Scholarship.

Alda community dinner, hosted by the United Methodist Church, 5 p.m., 202 Pine St. All welcome to come gather around the table for food, music and a short message from the pastor; 308-381-7008 or Jackie Rile, 308-392-7498.

Memorial Day service, 3 p.m., National Cemetery, west of Ord (the corner of 465th Avenue and 814th Road); fellowship gathering follows the service at National Hall, (465th Avenue and Ord-Sargent road); Cathy Bruha, 308-728-7216.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and noon to 5 p.m. Monday (special holiday hours), Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day

Memorial Day Services, 44th annual, Veterans Memorial Park, Capital and Broadwell. Activities start at 10 a.m. with patriotic music, program starts at 11; United Veterans Club will be open for lunch; 308-381-1555.

Memorial Day at Stuhr Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Events includes two special programs: “Memorial Service for the Dead,” 11:30 a.m., includes a procession from the Boarding House in Railroad Town to the rural church cemetery where a brief service will be offered; and a public memorial including a concert by the Silver Cornet Band, 2 p.m., Railroad Town Band Stand. In addition, a new exhibit, “Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” is open in the Leo B. Stuhr Building. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org.

Farmers’ Valley Cemetery Association memorial service and potluck picnic, 11:45 a.m., cemetery southwest of Henderson (from Henderson, travel two miles west of town and turn south on Y Road. After crossing the Big Blue River, turn west on Farmers’ Valley Road). Potluck picnic will follow the service; those attending are asked to bring food to share along with their own table service, blankets, chairs or card tables. Electricity will be available for hot food.

Grand Island City Cemetery, 3168 W. Stolley Park Road, Memorial Day weekend hours (staff available for assistance): 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who wish to keep decorations must remove them before June 12. Information: 308-385-5359.

Stolley Park Railroad, noon to 5 p.m. (special holiday hours). Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Wednesday, May 31

“Dementia in 2023,” a Lunch & Learn event hosted by CountryHouse, noon to 1:30 p.m., Riverside Golf Club, 2820 Riverside Drive. Event includes Dr. Daniel Murman, director of memory disorders and behavioral neurology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Space is limited; RSVP recommended; Christine Hollister, chollister@countryhouse.net or 308-267-4599.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, June 1

Code Blue, “eclectic music covering many styles,” 8 p.m., Grace Abbott Park. West State and Cleburn streets. Presented as part of the City of Grand Island Summer Concert Series, there is no admission charge; bring blankets or lawn chairs; 308-385-0290 or www.giparks.com

“Epic Tale of Beauty and the Beast,” children’s theater auditions, 3:30 p.m., Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. Sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department, auditions are open to children age 7-15; production is planned for June 17; 308-389-0290.

Community Fishing Event, 6 to 8 p.m., Mormon Island State Recreation Area, I-80 and Highway 281. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer, where loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available free to participants. All participants ages 16 and older need a fishing license.

Nebraska Truck Driving Championships, through Saturday, Fonner Park (south lot, Bosselman Conference Center, Aurora Coop Pavilion).

Pitch Party for Seniors, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Sagewood, 1920 Sagewood Ave., Grand Island. Parties usually offered the first Thursday of the month; Erica Long, 308-398-8005.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, June 2

Amur Plaza ribbon cutting, 5 p.m., Third and Wheeler streets.

Hear Grand Island, featuring the Hooten Hallers, Stone the Thrones and Gravekey, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI.

First Friday art opening, 6 to 8 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit featuring works by Beth Gardner and Peggy Kokes Alloway will remain on display through June 30. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

Zombies in the Heartland 2023, through Sunday, Heartland Public Shooting Park, 6788 W. Husker Highway; www.zombiesintheheartland.com.

Polish Days, through Sunday, Loup City. Event includes polka bands every day; craft and vendor show, food vendors, and a street dance featuring the Mark Vyhidal Polka Band on Friday; sports tournaments, parade (“Visions from the Past - 150 Years of Sherman County,” 10:30 a.m.), Polish buffet, kids games, carnival, melodrama, family activities, and a street dance featuring the Chelewski Brothers Polka Band on Saturday; and a golf tournament, breakfast buffet and 3 Guys Polka (2 to 6 p.m., American Legion beer garden) on Sunday; www.facebook.com/polishdays.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, June 3

Nebraska State Fly-In and Air Show, 1 p.m., Central Nebraska Regional Airport Grand Island; gates open at 9 a.m. Event includes eight renowned acts, food trucks, chinook tours, B-29 rides, static aircraft display, vendor booths and more. Admission is $5; www.flygrandisland.com.

“Rise Up!” Hastings PRIDE 2023, 2 to 6 p.m. Highland Park, Hastings. Event includes featured speaker State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh (approximately at 4:30 p.m.), the Parade of Flags (2:30 p.m.), vendors, food, photo booth, entertainment and more.

Brad Husak Accordion Trio, 3 to 7 p.m., Liederkranz Courtyard, 401 W. First St. Admission is $10 for non-members; feel free to bring lawn chairs.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features handmade and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City (note new location). Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Sunday, June 4

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.