What's Going On: Happenings in the Grand Island area

Sunday, Aug. 7

Pancake feed fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church m1304 N. Custer. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs and a beverage; take-out will be available or seating will be set up in the Fellowship Hall. Free will donations will benefit the church’s ministry mission; 308-382-5446.

“Back to the 50s,” Cirque Italia, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., Conestoga Mall parking lot. Tickets range from $10 to $50. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

Grand Island Little Theatre auditions for “Deathtrap,” 7 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday and Monday, College Park (use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building, door 3). Production dates are Oct. 14-16 and 21-23; Patrick Crawford, director, 402-902-1280; Jeannee Fossberg, producer, 308-379-2015.

Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Libs Park, Hastings. Event includes more than 60 artists, food trucks, demonstrations, children’s and family activities, live entertainment, face painting and more. No admission charge; Art in the Park, Hastings page on Facebook.

Ashton Days, last day, Ashton. Information/schedule: ashtoncommunityclub.weebly.com

Wheeler County Fair and Rodeo, last day, Bartlett.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.