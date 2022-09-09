What's Going On: Local happenings in the Grand Island area

Friday, Sept. 9

Gallery on Lincoln Avenue opening reception, 7 to 8:30 p.m., 211 N. Lincoln Ave., Hastings. Exhibit featuring works by Alex Shaw and Jeff Montag remains on display through Oct. 29. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment; 402-469-0863.

“Art & Soul,” to benefit Sammy’s Superheroes, Operation Education Nairobi and Hastings College fine arts scholarships, 4 to 7 p.m., The Lark, 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Event will include entertainment and a silent auction of original art; $10 admission includes appetizers and a free drink ticket for the cash bar; 402-461-7363 or 727-207-0221.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9 a.m., Sucks Lake, 809 S. Harrison (registration starts at 8 a.m.; flower ceremony at 8:45); route is about 2 miles. Safety protocols will be observed. Walks are also planned for Sept. 17 at Yanney Park in Kearney and Sept. 24 at Libs Park in Hastings; Cassie Larreau, 308-520-3146 or cjlarreau-bailey@alz.org; or https://act.alz.org/.

Pride is Power, hosted by Grand Island Pride, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grace Abbott Park, 601 State St. Event includes a pet parade (10:30 a.m.), Queens of Disco lip sync contest (2:30 p.m.), food trucks, live entertainment, kids games, DJ and dancing, and more.

Harvest Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Railroad Town, Stuhr Museum. The citizens of Railroad Town will be showing off their best work – produce, flowers, tinsmithing, woodworking, needlework, knitting, and oh so much more! 1890s-style carnival games will be available for the kids (and the young at heart) to play, along with other attractions, including the return of Professor Lysander B. Jones and his traveling medicine show. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and $12 for kids 6-12; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

“Platte Valley Chronicles: Tales from Nebraska’s Pioneer Trails,” by Robert Manley, a Bygone Book Club discussion led by Mac Martin, 11 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; 308-385-5333. (Note: The library is closed to the general public on Saturdays.)

“Warbirds & Classics Over the Platte,” a radio controlled aircraft event hosted by the Grand Island Modelers, Saturday and Sunday, Husker Highway and Alda Road, west of Grand Island. Registration, 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, opening ceremony at 11. Flying time “dawn to dusk.” Pilot fee is $20; no charge to come and watch; Steve Blayney, 308-380-7439, Clay Hagman, 308-380-4116; or Jay Haile, 402-694-9709; online at www.gimodelers.club/ or the Grand Island Modelers page on Facebook.

Heritage Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park, 1-1/2 miles south of the Henderson I-80 Exit 342 on spur 93A. Event includes demonstrations and activities, local musicians, horse-drawn wagon rides, ethnic foods and more. No admission charge; golf carts will be available for those needing help getting around park. Information: Suzanne Ratzlaff, 402-723-4252.

Alda Firemen Fundraiser, 10th annual, 4 to 8 p.m., Community Center, Alda. A freewill donation dinner will feature hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans, chips and dessert. Event also includes raffle drawings at 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit the fire department.

Patriotic Bike Show, hosted by Central Plains American Legion Riders Chapter 119 of St. Paul, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Paul Civic Center; entry fee is $20 and trophies will be awarded. Admission is $5; Fritz Lee, 308-379-0294.

“Greatest Hits,” presented by the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center — Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater, Central City. Part of the 2022-23 season of the Merrick Arts Council, admission is $15 for adults and $8 for students; Central City Chamber of Commerce, 308-946-3897.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Merrick County Fairgrounds, 1780 Fairgrounds Road, Central City. Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853. (Note change in usual schedule due to Labor Day holiday.)

Stolley Park Railroad, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $3 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 17; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Patriot Day

“So You Think Your Ancestors Came from Germany?” a Hall County Historical Society Voices from the Past program presented by Patricia Davis, 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Fifth and Plum streets. Free for members; $5 for nonmembers; Annette Davis, 308-226-2465.

Community Art Show artists reception, 2 to 4 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; Jeanne Simons, 308-385-5333, ext. 118. or jeannes@gilibrary.org.

Polish Festival, 22nd annual event, Ashton. Events begin with a memorial polka mass with Myron Osentowski, 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church and continues at St. Francis Hall. Event includes a Polish buffet (11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $12 for adults, $6 children 5-11), polka music, family fun, silent auction, raffles and more until 4 p.m; 308-738-2260 or 308-728-5727.

“Researching the Mormon Trail in Nance, Merrick and Hamilton Counties,” presented by Bill Bolte and hosted by the Merrick County Historical Museum, 2 p.m. Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City; Megan Sharp; 308-624-3367, or Bolte, 308-390-3038 ,

“A Time for Everything,” presented by the Hastings Symphony, 3 p.m., Chautauqua Park Pavilion, Hastings; Program will include well-known classical hits and music from John Williams and Disney. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No admission charge; freewill donations welcome; 402-469-9396 or www.hastingssymphony.com/.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.