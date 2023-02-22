Thursday, Feb. 23

Frisson, “America’s hottest new classical group from New York City,” presented by the Grand Island Concert Association, 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Senior High Auditorium. Single performance tickets are $30; 308-379-7612.

“Apples & Dystopia!” presented by author Matt Bell as part of the UNK Reynolds Visiting Writers Series, 7 p.m., main floor atrium, UNK Discovery Hall. Bell writes sci-fi, fairy tales, ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ novels and more; free.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Feb. 24

Rodeo Grand Island, PRCA event, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Heartland Events Center (Friday evening event is PRCA Xtreme Bulls). Tickets start at $25 (plus fees); HEC box office or online at www.etix.com

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hastings Community Theatre, 515 S. Fourth St. (located in Good Samaritan Village), Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students. Not recommended for children, contains strong language and adult themes; www.hctheatre.org

Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar St. Menu includes fish, mac and cheese, potatoes, vegetables and desserts; freewill offerings; 308-384-2523.

St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus and the Leadership Center Fish-Fry Day, 4:30 to 7 p.m., food trailer at The Leadership Center, 2211 Q St., Aurora. Menu includes fried shrimp or fried pollock meals ($10) or baked salmon meals ($12).

St. Ann’s Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Fifth St., Doniphan. Menu includes fish, fish sticks, green beans, coleslaw, dessert and drinks; $10 for adults; $5 for children within the family group and those ages 3 and younger eating for free. Take-out is available.

Howard County Catholics Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Life Center, 713 Elm St., St. Paul. Menu includes baked and fried fish, potatoes, green beans, salad, dinner roll, dessert and drinks; $12 for adults, $5 for children 6-12; free for children 5 and younger.

Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2004 24th St., Central City. Menu will include fried and baked fish, sides, dessert and beverage; $15 per person, $8 for children 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free; eat in, drive thru (south side of parish hall) or carry-out available. Event will continue every Friday through March 31; 308-946-2214.

St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., KC Hall, 521 W. Church St., Albion. Menu includes fried fish, baked potato, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, drinks and ice cream; $15 suggested donation.

Knights of Columbus for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic School gym, 527 N. 20th St., Ord. Menu includes fish, potato salad, mac and cheese, green beans, hush puppies, garlic bread, dessert and drinks; $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.

St. Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Centennial Hall, 301 W. Seventh St., Hastings. Menu includes fried and baked pollock, sides and drinks; $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; $8 for children 4-12; children 3 and younger eat for free.

Knights of Columbus for Spalding and Ericson Lenten fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish Center, 150 Marguerite St. in Spalding. Menu includes deep fat-fried pollock, coleslaw, salad, drinks and ice cream for dessert; $13 for adults with a discount for families.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 302 W. Wicklow Ave., Greeley. Menu includes deep fried fish, baked beans, french fries, mac & cheese, salad, desserts and drinks; $12.50 for adults, $8 for children 6 and older, $40 for a family of four (two adults and two children); children 5 and younger eat for free.

Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave., Kearney. Menu includes fried and baked fish, shrimp, baked potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll, tea, lemonade or coffee for $15. A mac & cheese side or kids meal can be obtained for $4.

Knights of Columbus No. 2388 fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Merna Community Center, 428 E. Center Ave. Menu includes fried fish, fried shrimp, potato salad, coleslaw, desserts, coffee, tea, water, and bread and butter; $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12; free for 5 and younger.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Tri-City Street Rod Exhibition, 50th annual, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Fonner Park. To commemorate the occasions, all vehicles on display will be at least 50 years old (or older!). Admission is $10; children 11 and younger admitted free when accompanied by an adult; www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com.

Mardi Gras Gala, fourth annual event to benefit Willow Rising, 5:30 a.m. Balz Banquet and Reception Hall, 213 N. Sycamore. Event includes meal, music, bingo and more; tickets are $75; www.eventbrite.com; Mia Wyatt, 308-382-8250

“Complex Complexions: Colorism in Charleston, South Carolina During the Antebellum Period 1790-1865,” a “Stuhr-pendous Saturday” program, 2 p.m. Stuhr Museum. Included in regular admission, $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6 to 12; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Sunday, Feb. 26

Grand Island Elks Lodge soup supper, 5:30 to 7 p.m., 631 S. Locust St. Menu includes chili, chicken tortilla and hamburger vegetable soups and also pies; freewill donations Takeout available for those who bring their own container.

Hastings Symphony Orchestra Young Artist and Youth Concert, 3 p.m., Masonic Center Auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 60 and older; www.hastingssymphony.com

Central Community College-Columbus band concert, 3 p.m., Fine Arts Theater, CCC-Columbus campus. Student work for the art and design department will be featured during the performance; freewill donations appreciated.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.