What's Going On

Friday, Nov. 4

First Friday Opening, artists reception featuring Ann Martin of Doniphan, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit featuring Martin’s works, remains on display through Nov. 30. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Nov. 5

“Far as the Eye Can See,” presented by storyteller Pippa White, 3 p.m. College Park. Program will include “tales of the pioneers who crossed the prairie and then settled it, the brave people of the Dust Bowl, and the Native Americans who struggled to hang onto the prairie that was once theirs alone.” Admission is $5 for senior citizens and current CCC students, $10 for everyone else; 308-398-7441 or elsgi@cccneb.edu.

Jeeyoon Kim, pianist, presented by the Grand Island Concert Association, 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Senior High auditorium; single performance tickets are $30 for non-members; season subscriptions are $65; Vince Boudreau, 308-379-7612.

Holiday Craft open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hargis House Woman’s Club, 1109 W. Second St. Event includes vendors, raffles and holiday cookies for sale.

Pumpkin Palooza Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Platt-Deutsche, 1315 W. Anna. More than 40 vendors and crafters; kitchen will be open for lunch.

Honey Sunday weekend, presented by the Arc of Central Nebraska, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hy-Vee gas station, Walmart North, Daily Dose, Chocolate Bar and both Super Saver locations in Grand Island; All Things Boutique in Central City (Saturday only); and the Vault in Cairo (regular business hours). Honey will also be sold throughout the community by churches, school groups and more; Teshawna Sawyer, 308-379-8070, or Julie Stahla, 308-379-4546.

Casino Night, fundraiser to benefit Lance Klanecky, husband of Air Force veteran Peggy Lynn Klanecky, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Event includes a smoked brisket dinner, $15, veterans eat for free; reservations requested, 308-382-8014. Casino events start at 7.

Gift Gallery art opening, 5 to 7 p.m., Gallery on Lincoln Avenue, 221 N. Lincoln Ave., Hastings. Gallery will feature 18 area artists offering artwork for sale, including baskets, ceramics, candle, paintings, sculptures and more. Gallery will be open through December. Gallery hours: 110 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Art Gala, inaugural event hosted by the Kearney Artists Guild, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St. Kearney. Event features works by more than 20 area artists.

“An Evening of Music with Christopher Williams,” 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 621 N. Lincoln Ave., Hastings. No admission charge; hastingsmusicacademy.com.

Christmas Market, all things handmade and vintage Christmas, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 109 Plum St., Doniphan. Hosted by Jessi Dee and Robin Andreasen Lindauer.

Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Children’s Theatre auditions, open to 3-8 students, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, 401 W. First St. A parent or guardian must accompany children who are auditioning. “Channeling Grimm” by Tracy Wells, will be presented Jan. 27-29. Directors: Angie Liske. 308-940-1365; Steven Gobel, 308-380-1390.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Merrick County Fairgrounds, 1780 Fairgrounds Road, Central City. Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Daylight Saving Time ends

Harvest Festival, to benefit Project Hunger, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St. Fried chicken dinner (freewill donations), entertainment and a silent auction; 308-385-1590 or www.projecthunger.org

Building Grand Island’s Futures, all-ages family event hosted by the Grand Island Children’s Museum, 1 to 4 p.m., the Liederkranz, 401 W. Second St. Event will feature free STEAM-based activities, including pumpkin batteries (produce electricity using pumpkins and circuits), leaf art and more; 308-392-3457

Let’s Taco’bout Legacy Station, 4 to 7 p.m., Wood River Community Center,108 W. 10th St., Wood River. Learn about the new center coming to Wood River. Event includes a taco meal for $13, free coffee, tea and lemonade.

St. Paul American Legion annual “Cow Dance,” 4 to 8 p.m., St. Paul Civic Center, 423 Howard Ave., St. Paul. The Mark Vyhlidal Band will provide the music. Tickets $1 in advance or $5 at the door; Chuck Schmid, 308-750-6149.

Paul Hofrichter, a concert of Christian music, 7 p.m., Mamre Evangelical Free Church, 1804 E. 25 Road (east of Highway 14 between Aurora and Central City)

Christopher Williams, singer, songwriter and percussionist, 5 p.m., French Memorial Chapel, Hastings College. The performance, part of a chapel service, is free and open to the public.

Fall Fest, 5 to 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 2601 18th Ave., Central City. Event includes soup and desserts, country store, cake walk and a silent auction (auction closes at 6:30); Tina, 308-946-2853

Mingle & Jingle with Santa, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Centura Hills Golf Club, Cairo. Event features creating crafts with elves, shopping and pictures with Santa.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.