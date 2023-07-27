Ongoing

Teen Art Show, featuring works by youth 12-18, through July 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Friday, July 28

Hear Grand Island, featuring Shooter Jaxx, and KC Cameron, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Grand Island Games, through Saturday, various locations around Grand Island; www.giparks.com/facilities/recreation-division/grand-island

“Country Folks and Music Notes,” the 152nd Hamilton County Fair, through Sunday, Aurora. Special events include: Conner Smith concert with Jordan Schoch and the Kyle Sayler Band, 7 p.m. Friday; trailer races, 7 p.m., and Whiskey Bend, 9 p.m. Saturday; and a tractor pedal pull, 2 p.m. and lawnmower and go-cart races, 4 p.m. Sunday; www.hamiltoncofairgrounds.org

Kearney County Ag Society Fair, through Monday, Minden. Special events include a community barbecue, 6:30 p.m. Saturday; kiddie tractor pull, 4 p.m., and ranch rodeo, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; and a livestock auction, 9 a.m. Monday; Kearney County Fair on Facebook.

Custer County Fair, through Thursday, Broken Bow, Highlights include: Pedal tractor pull at 4:30 p.m., parade at 6 p.m. and a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday; Christian concert with Huntley Brown, 7 p.m. (UMC); free pit barbecue, 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the Custer County Bullriding Classic, 7:30 p.m. Monday; watermelon feed, 5 to 10 p.m. and free-style bullfights, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; teen dance, 9 p.m. Wednesday; and the 4-H and FFA livestock auction on Thursday; www.custercountyfair.org

Buffalo County Fair, through Monday, 3807 Ave. N., Kearney. Entertainment lineup includes: Jo Dee Messina, 7:30 p.m. Friday (tickets are $17.99 plus fees); Jon Pardi, 7:3- p.m. Saturday ($25 to $50); and Red Wanting Blue, 7:30 p.m. Sunday ($25 and $30). Ticket information: www.buffalocountyfairgrounds.com/

Nebraska’s Big Rodeo and Garfield County Frontier Fair, through Saturday, Burwell. Rodeo performances at 7:30 p.m. each day. Other highlights include: The Pioneer Band, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday (adults only); and the fair and rodeo parade, 10 a.m. and Nebraska’s Little Rodeo, 1 p.m. Saturday. Schedule/information: nebraskasbigrodeo.com.

“Shrek the Musical,” presented by the Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St. Kearney (continues Aug. 1-6). Tickets are $25, $30 and $35 for adults, and $15, $20 and $25 for students; box office: 308-627-5796 or CraneRiverTheater.org

“Disney’s The Lion King JR,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre and featuring two casts of talented young actors, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., Hastings (inside Good Samaritan Village). Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5-11; children 4 and younger admitted for free; www.hctheatre.org.

“My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra,” presented by the Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 84 Plaza Blvd., Kearney (continues Aug. 3-6). Tickets are $20 for all ages. UNK and CCC students with proper ID can purchase tickets at the door for $10, if they are available; box office:308-324-1529 or kearneycommunitytheatre.com

Pawnee Days, through Sunday, Genoa. Event includes: activities and games for all ages, beer garden, and bike-a-thon on Friday; fun run, kids games, sports tournaments, “Pork in the Park,” and music from the Dave Merkel Band (4 to 6 p.m.) and The Persuaders, (8 p.m. to midnight) on Saturday; and a parade (11 a.m.), car show and a community church service on Sunday. Complete schedule: Genoa Area Chamber page on Facebook;

Beaver Valley Days, through Sunday, St. Edward. Event includes: Outdoor adventures and music in the park on Friday; kids games and activities, artifacts show, car show, pool party, kids tractor pull, community picnic and music in the park on Saturday; and firemen’s pancake feed (7 a.m. to noon, fire hall),kids games and activities, parade (2 p.m.), watermelon feed and community barbecue on Sunday. Complete schedule: St. Edward Beaver Community Club page on Facebook.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, July 29

“Celebrating Diversity in Our Community,” St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 112 S. Cedar. Event includes live music and entertainment all day, a dunk tank with local celebrities, bouncy house, games, raffle, information booths, and more. Food offerings include polish dogs, hamburgers and authentic Mexican food; homemade tamales $20 per dozen (no pre-orders).

“Superhero Night,” free movie, 8:55 p.m., Indianhead Golf Course, 4100 W. Husker Highway. Movie rated PG-13 and starts at sunset. No admission charge, but donations will benefit junior golf scholarships. Snacks, popcorn, drinks and adult beverages available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and set them up near the cart barn entrance. Offered every Saturday night through October (weather permitting); movie titles available by sending a private message on Facebook or calling 308-381-4653.

Central Nebraska Amateur Radio Club ham fest and steak fry, 62nd annual, 10 a.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Bader Memorial Park south of Chapman. Event includes an ice cream social and barbecue and more on Saturday; and church service, steak fry and more on Sunday. Park permit required ($6 daily/$25 annual), available at the park office; Jeremy Smith, 308-850-1745; or the Central Nebraska ARC, cnarc.club

Merrick County Fair, through Wednesday, Central City. Special events include a junior rodeo and barbecue battle on Saturday; youth demolition derby on Sunday; 47th annual demolition derby on Monday, and Extreme Bull Riding on Tuesday; Merrick County Fair page on Facebook.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, July 30

“150 Years in Valley County,” Valley County Fair, through Saturday, Ord. Highlights include: a parade at 5 p.m. Sunday; pedal tractor pull and kids night on Thursday; teen dance on Friday; and a barbecue cook-off and Tim Zach concert on Saturday; Valley County Fairgrounds page on Facebook.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, July 31

Live Raptors with Fontenelle Forest, 11 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Meet and learn about birds of prey from guest educators. A Mega Monday event for all ages that is part of the library’s summer reading program; 308-385-5333.