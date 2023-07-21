Ongoing

Teen Art Show, featuring works by youth 12-18, through July 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Saturday, July 22

“What Connects Us,” the 2023 Nebraska Chautauqua, 10 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Event includes: “African and American: Connecting through Story and Song,” presented by Becky Stone (Rosa Parks); “What Connects Us: Indigenous Peoples and All Americans,” presented by Taylor Keen (Standing Bear), 11:15 a.m.; “Human Connections through the Literature of WWI,” presented by Karen Vuranch (Edith Wharton), 1:15 p.m.; and “Reformer in Disguise: Using Humor to Make Connections,” presented by Warren Brown (Mark Twain), 2:30 p.m.; 308-385-5333 www.NebraskaChautauqua.org

"What Connects Us," the 2023 Nebraska Chautauqua, 5:30 p.m., Sturh Museum. Event includes music by Dan Holtz; “An Evening with Rosa Parks” (as portrayed by Becky Stone), 6:30 p.m.; “An Evening with Standing Bear” (as portrayed by Taylor Keen, 7:30; Q&A with both scholars at 8:20; and final comments, 8:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at the Silver Dollar Café in Railroad Town; 308-385-5316 or www.NebraskaChautauqua.org

Hall County Fair, through Sunday, Fonner Park. Special events include: trailer races, 6 to 9 p.m., followed by music from Exit 312; and the La Imparable Banda, 6 p.m. to midnight, Aurora Co-op Pavilion, on Saturday; the DC Lynch Carnival (1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday); in addition to traditional fair events; http://hallcountyfair.com/ .

Sommerfest, 3 to 8 p.m., the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. (gates open at 2:30 p.m.) Event includes music from the Happy Players (4 to 8 p.m.), food, beverages, activities and more; feel free to bring a lawn chair. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members; youth 17 and younger admitted free if accompanied by an adult family member. (Will be moved to the ballroom in case of inclement weather.)

BBQ Smokout, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters, 4 to 10 p.m., Sluggers Bar & Grill, 707 W. Anna. Event includes food served from 5 to 7 p.m., games and prizes, and live music from Modern Kowboy (8 p.m.). Admission is $25 and includes food, and entertainment; $10 cover for anyone arriving after 7:30 p.m.; 308-382-1786

“Big Bad,” children’s theater presented by the Grand Island Department of Parks and Recreation, 4 p.m., Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. Cast is all children age 7-15. No admission charge; bring lawn chairs or blankets; 308-389-0290

Bradshaw Days, Bradshaw. Event includes: kids games and petting zoo, parade (9 a.m.), car show, firemen’s hamburger feed (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), ice cream social, dunk tank watermelon feed and more on Saturday; Bradshaw, Nebraska page on Facebook.

“Disney’s The Lion King JR,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre and featuring two casts of talented young actors, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., Hastings (inside Good Samaritan Village); continues July 28-30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5-11; children 4 and younger admitted for free; www.hctheatre.org.

Adams County Fair, through Sunday, 947 S. Baltimore, Hastings. Entertainment lineup includes: Tyler Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($40-$70); 402-462-3247 or www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com

“Red, White, Blue: Our Fair is For You,” Polk County Fair, through Sunday, Osceola. Special events include: kids pedal tractor pull, demolition derby, and music from Arcade Radio on Saturday; and Show & Shine car show on Sunday; polk-county-fair.com

Sherman County Fair, through Wednesday, Loup City. Special events include a demolition derby on Saturday, ranch rodeo on Sunday, Family Fun Night on Monday and bull riding on Tuesday.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, July 23

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, July 24

Dr. Oxygen’s Science Party, fun and interactive science demonstrations, 10:30 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. A Mega Monday event that is par of the library’s summer reading program, this event is for For of all ages; 308-385-5333.

Tuesday, July 25

Sofia Talvik, “a North Sea siren blending sparkle and melancholy.” 7:30 to 9 p.m., Liederkranz ballroom, 401 W. First St. Tickets are $15; 308-382-9337 or visit wwwgiliederkranz.org

Recovery in the Park Celebration, 13th annual hosted by Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center and Unity Houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chautauqua Park, 2219 W. Fifth St., Hastings. Event includes a free barbecue; family and kids activities and ice cream from Special Scoops; free, but donations appreciated; 402-462-2066.

Rep. Adrian Smith staff mobile office, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Merrick County Courthouse, 1520 18th St., Central City. Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff at a mobile office about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency, or take advantage of the services available through his office; 308-384-3900

Henderson Farmers Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1044 N. Main St., Henderson. Open every Tuesday through Aug. 8.

Wednesday, July 26

Grand Island Games, through Saturday, various locations around Grand Island; www.giparks.com/facilities/recreation-division/grand-island

Buffalo County Fair, through Monday, 3807 Ave. N., Kearney. Entertainment lineup includes: Jo Dee Messina, 7:30 p.m. Friday (tickets are $17.99 plus fees); Jon Pardi, 7:3- p.m. Saturday ($25 to $50); and Red Wanting Blue, 7:30 p.m. Sunday ($25 and $30). Ticket information: www.buffalocountyfairgrounds.com/

Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, through Saturday, Burwell. Rodeo performances at 7:30 p.m. each day. Schedule/information: nebraskasbigrodeo.com.

Garfield County Frontier Fair, through Sunday, Burwell.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Thursday, July 27

“Country Folks and Music Notes,” the 152nd Hamilton County Fair, through Sunday, Aurora. Special events include a demolition derby, 7 p.m. Thursday; Conner Smith concert with Jordan Schoch and the Kyle Sayler Band, 7 p.m. Friday; trailer races, 7 p.m., and Whiskey Bend, 9 p.m. Saturday; and a tractor pedal pull, 2 p.m. and lawnmower and go-cart races, 4 p.m. Sunday; www.hamiltoncofairgrounds.org

“My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra,” presented by the Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 84 Plaza Blvd., Kearney (continues Aug. 3-6). Tickets are $20 for all ages. UNK and CCC students with proper ID can purchase tickets at the door for $10, if they are available; box office:308-324-1529 or kearneycommunitytheatre.com

Pawnee Days, through Sunday, Genoa. Event includes: Little Britches Rodeo and a watermelon feed on Thursday; activities and games for all ages, beer garden, and bike-a-thon on Friday; fun run, kids games, sports tournaments, “Pork in the Park,” and music from the Dave Merkel Band (4 to 6 p.m.) and The Persuaders, (8 p.m. to midnight) on Saturday; and a parade (11 a.m.), car show and a community church service on Sunday. Complete schedule: Genoa Area Chamber page on Facebook;

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, July 28

Hear Grand Island, featuring Shooter Jaxx, and KC Cameron, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Kearney County Ag Society Fair, through Monday, Minden. Special events include a community barbecue, 6:30 p.m. Saturday; kiddie tractor pull, 4 p.m., and ranch rodeo, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; and a livestock auction, 9 a.m. Monday; Kearney County Fair on Facebook.

Custer County Fair, through Thursday, Broken Bow; parade at 6 p.m. Saturday; www.custercountyfair.org

Beaver Valley Days, through Sunday, St. Edward. Event includes: Outdoor adventures and music in the park on Friday; kids games and activities, artifacts show, car show, pool party, kids tractor pull, community picnic and music in the park on Saturday; and firemen’s pancake feed (7 a.m. to noon, fire hall),kids games and activities, parade (2 p.m.), watermelon feed and community barbecue on Sunday. Complete schedule: St. Edward Beaver Community Club page on Facebook.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, July 29

“Celebrating Diversity in Our Community,” St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 112 S. Cedar. Event includes live music and entertainment all day, a dunk tank with local celebrities, bouncy house, games, raffle, information booths, and more. Food offerings include polish dogs, hamburgers and authentic Mexican food; homemade tamales $20 per dozen (no pre-orders).

Merrick County Fair, through Wednesday, Central City. Special events include a junior rodeo and barbecue battle on Saturday; youth demolition derby on Sunday; 47th annual demolition derby on Monday, and Extreme Bull Riding on Tuesday; Merrick County Fair page on Facebook.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, July 30

Valley County Fair, through Saturday, Ord.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.