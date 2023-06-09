Ongoing

Children’s Art Show, featuring works by children 10 and younger, through June 30, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Saturday, June 10

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34, Grand Island; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Ice Cream Social Fundraiser, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Freewill donations will benefit the church’s outreach activities; 308-382-5446.

“Little Shop of Horrors,” summer musical presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, College Park Auditorium. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger (includes taxes and fees); box office: 308-382-2586, or githeatre.org.

Comstock Windmill Festival, last day, Second Wind Ranch, Comstock. Entertainment line-up includes: C.J. Solar, 4 p.m., Shane Profitt, 6 p.m., Canaan Smith, 8 p.m., and Ned LeDoux, 10 p.m. Extreme Bull Riding starts at 2 p.m. Food, beer and vendors will be available on festival grounds. Ticket information: www.windmillfestival.com

“Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., (inside Good Samaritan Village), Hastings (continues June 16-18). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org and at the door, subject to availability.

Association of Nebraska Art Clubs summer conference art show, 58th annual featuring more than 300 pieces of two- and three-dimensional original artwork, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Resource Center, Central Community College-Columbus. No admission charge; www.nebraskaartclubs.org

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Central Nebraska Walk of Hope, ninth annual to raise awareness of Huntington’s Disease; registration starts at 8:30 a.m., St Josephat’s Parish Hall, 723 N. Eighth St., Loup City. Event includes a walk from the Parish Hall to Rose Lane Home (10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), raffles and live auction at St. Josephat’s; Angie Helzer, 308-750-1183 or angiehelzer 1@gmail.com

“Peace, Love & Apple Pie,” annual CornStalk Festival, Cairo. Event includes pancake feed (7 to 11 a.m., fire hall), food, entertainment, parade (10:30 a.m.), kids games and activities, and more. Festival concludes with an indoor concert and dance featuring The Victory Underground at the Community Center; www.cairocommunity.com.

Palmer Summer Kick-off, third annual hosted by the Palmer Community Club, Palmer Event includes music and entertainment, Royal Coachmen car show (4 to 8 p.m.), barbecue cook-off, Leo Lonnie Orchestra (polkas), 5 to 8 p.m., Villains Dance (80s arena rock), 8:30 p.m. and Crue Nation (Motley Crue tribute band), 10:30 p.m.; Palmer Community Club page on Facebook.

Giltner Daze, City Park and Community Center, Giltner. Event includes a car show (noon to 4 p.m.), tractor pull for kids and adults, penny dig, games, contests, food and more; street dance featuring the Jesse Karr Band starts at 8 p.m.; Giltner Daze/Giltner Area Development Corp. page on Facebook.

SOAR River Walk, for all ages hosted by Prairie Plains Resources Institute, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2206 N. M Road, Marquette. Meet at the Education Center at Gjerloff Prairie, Walk will focus on Platte River ecology and natural history; wear shoes you won’t mind getting wet!

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, June 11

Playground dedication, hosted by First Presbyterian Church and Preschool, 11:30 a.m., 2103 W. Anna. Dedication will be preceded by an outdoor church service at 9:30 a.m., and a picnic in the fellowship hall at 10:30. Dedication will include a ribbon cutting and cupcakes; 308-382-0930.

ALS in the Heartland annual Tri-City Area Walk, Suck’s Lake, 1701 W. Oklahoma; registration opens at 1 p.m., ceremonial walk follows at 2 Walking is optional, event also includes free snacks and beverages, raffles, silent auction and more. Event aims to raise support and awareness for people living with ALS in the Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney area; all funds raised stay in the area; 402-592-2374 or alsintheheartland.org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Bingo, hosted by Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.