What's Going On

Saturday, July 30

“Celebrating Diversity in Our Community,” St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 112 S. Cedar. Event includes live music and entertainment all day, including the band Revival, polka band, Spanish band, and DJ, bouncy house, games, pony rides, Humane Society Adopt-a-Pet, raffle, and more. Food offerings include ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers and authentic Mexican food. Barb Bosak, 308-384-2523, ext 233.

Merrick County Fair, through Wednesday, Central City. Special events include a junior rodeo and barbecue battle on Saturday; youth demolition derby on Sunday; 46th annual demolition derby on Monday, and Extreme Bull Riding on Tuesday; merrickcountyfair.com

“Forever Red, White & Blue in 22,” the 151st Hamilton County Fair, through Sunday, Aurora. Special events include demolition derby, 7 p.m., and Midwest Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. Saturday; www.hamiltoncofairgrounds.org

Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, last day, Burwell. Rodeo performances at 7 p.m. each day. Schedule/information: nebraskasbigrodeo.com.

Kearney County Ag Society Fair, through Monday, Minden. Special events include a community barbecue, 6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday; and a kiddie tractor pull, 2 p.m., and ranch rodeo, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; Kearney County Fair on Facebook.

Custer County Fair, through Thursday, Broken Bow; parade at 6 p.m. Saturday; www.custercountyfair.org

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 18; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Sunday, July 31

Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing, 4 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, Ninth and Baxter streets, St. Paul; Dennis, 702-469-0788, or www.stpaulgrace.org

Valley County Fair, through Saturday, Ord; Valley County Fair on Facebook.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.