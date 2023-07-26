Thursday, July 27

Grand Island Games, through Saturday, various locations around Grand Island; www.giparks.com/facilities/recreation-division/grand-island

“Country Folks and Music Notes,” the 152nd Hamilton County Fair, through Sunday, Aurora. Special events include a demolition derby, 7 p.m. Thursday; Conner Smith concert with Jordan Schoch and the Kyle Sayler Band, 7 p.m. Friday; trailer races, 7 p.m., and Whiskey Bend, 9 p.m. Saturday; and a tractor pedal pull, 2 p.m. and lawnmower and go-cart races, 4 p.m. Sunday; www.hamiltoncofairgrounds.org

Buffalo County Fair, through Monday, 3807 Ave. N., Kearney. Entertainment lineup includes: Jo Dee Messina, 7:30 p.m. Friday (tickets are $17.99 plus fees); Jon Pardi, 7:3- p.m. Saturday ($25 to $50); and Red Wanting Blue, 7:30 p.m. Sunday ($25 and $30). Ticket information: www.buffalocountyfairgrounds.com/

Nebraska’s Big Rodeo and Garfield County Frontier Fair, through Saturday, Burwell. Rodeo performances at 7:30 p.m. each day. Other highlights include: PRCA steer roping, 8 p.m. Thursday; The Pioneer Band, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday (adults only); and the fair and rodeo parade, 10 a.m. and Nebraska’s Little Rodeo, 1 p.m. Saturday. Schedule/information: nebraskasbigrodeo.com.

“My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra,” presented by the Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 84 Plaza Blvd., Kearney (continues Aug. 3-6). Tickets are $20 for all ages. UNK and CCC students with proper ID can purchase tickets at the door for $10, if they are available; box office:308-324-1529 or kearneycommunitytheatre.com

Pawnee Days, through Sunday, Genoa. Event includes: Little Britches Rodeo and a watermelon feed on Thursday; activities and games for all ages, beer garden, and bike-a-thon on Friday; fun run, kids games, sports tournaments, “Pork in the Park,” and music from the Dave Merkel Band (4 to 6 p.m.) and The Persuaders, (8 p.m. to midnight) on Saturday; and a parade (11 a.m.), car show and a community church service on Sunday. Complete schedule: Genoa Area Chamber page on Facebook;

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, July 28

Hear Grand Island, featuring Shooter Jaxx, and KC Cameron, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Kearney County Ag Society Fair, through Monday, Minden. Special events include a community barbecue, 6:30 p.m. Saturday; kiddie tractor pull, 4 p.m., and ranch rodeo, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; and a livestock auction, 9 a.m. Monday; Kearney County Fair on Facebook.

Custer County Fair, through Thursday, Broken Bow, Highlights include: Pedal tractor pull at 4:30 p.m., parade at 6 p.m. and a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday; Christian concert with Huntley Brown, 7 p.m. (UMC); free pit barbecue, 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the Custer County Bullriding Classic, 7:30 p.m. Monday; watermelon feed, 5 to 10 p.m. and free-style bullfights, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; teen dance, 9 p.m. Wednesday; and the 4-H and FFA livestock auction on Thursday; www.custercountyfair.org

“Disney’s The Lion King JR,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre and featuring two casts of talented young actors, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., Hastings (inside Good Samaritan Village). Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5-11; children 4 and younger admitted for free; www.hctheatre.org.

Beaver Valley Days, through Sunday, St. Edward. Event includes: Outdoor adventures and music in the park on Friday; kids games and activities, artifacts show, car show, pool party, kids tractor pull, community picnic and music in the park on Saturday; and firemen’s pancake feed (7 a.m. to noon, fire hall),kids games and activities, parade (2 p.m.), watermelon feed and community barbecue on Sunday. Complete schedule: St. Edward Beaver Community Club page on Facebook.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, July 29

“Celebrating Diversity in Our Community,” St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 112 S. Cedar. Event includes live music and entertainment all day, a dunk tank with local celebrities, bouncy house, games, raffle, information booths, and more. Food offerings include polish dogs, hamburgers and authentic Mexican food; homemade tamales $20 per dozen (no pre-orders).

Central Nebraska Amateur Radio Club ham fest and steak fry, 62nd annual, 10 a.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Bader Memorial Park south of Chapman. Event includes an ice cream social and barbecue and more on Saturday; and church service, steak fry and more on Sunday. Park permit required ($6 daily/$25 annual), available at the park office; Jeremy Smith, 308-850-1745; or the Central Nebraska ARC, cnarc.club

Merrick County Fair, through Wednesday, Central City. Special events include a junior rodeo and barbecue battle on Saturday; youth demolition derby on Sunday; 47th annual demolition derby on Monday, and Extreme Bull Riding on Tuesday; Merrick County Fair page on Facebook.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, July 30

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, July 31

Live Raptors with Fontenelle Forest, 11 a.m. Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Meet and learn about birds of prey from guest educators. A Mega Monday event that is par of the library’s summer reading program, this event is for For of all ages; 308-385-5333.