What's Going On

Wednesday, Sept. 28

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Sept. 30

Harvest of Harmony Pageant, 7 p.m., College Park. Admission charged; 308-382-9210.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Oct. 1

“Marching Through the Decades,” the 80th Harvest of Harmony parade, 8:15 a.m., Third St., downtown Grand Island. Stadium field competition will begin at 10 a.m. at Memorial Stadium at Grand Island Senior High; admission for field competition is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Hastings Gun Show, sponsored by the Four Rivers Sportman’s Club, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Adams County Fairgrounds. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Admission is $5 for adults; children 11 and younger admitted free; Jim Price, 402-462-0104 or huskersjp@yahoo.com

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Merrick County Fairgrounds, 1780 Fairgrounds Road, Central City. Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Sunday, Oct. 2

“For Generations Yet to Come,” Trinity Lutheran Church Fall Festival, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 212 W. 12th St. Event includes: 8 a.m., worship with AriSon; 9 to 10:30 a.m., coffee, donuts, pumpkin patch activities and comfort dog; 10:30 a.m., worship with AriSon; and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., food trucks and pumpkin patch activities; 308-382-0753.

Life Chain, in recognition of Respect Life Sunday, 2 to 3 p.m. Webb Road between 13th and State streets. Signs available, chairs and strollers allowed; 308-381-1253 or 308-379-4629, or grandislandrighttolife@gmail.com.

Harvestfest, 14th annual, honoring the area’s heritage and fugure, 1 to 6 p.m., Prairie Loft, 4705 DLD Road, west of Hastings. Event includes: kids area with farm-based activities; corn maze, entertainment, food trucks, vendors and info booths, farmers market and more; no admission charge. Information/schedule: www.prairieloft.org or the Prairie Loft page on Facebook.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.