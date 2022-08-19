 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's Going On

Saturday, Aug. 20

Husker Party in the Park for Veterans, fourth annual hosted by Chef Anthony, noon to 6 p.m., Grace Abbott Park, West State Street. Event includes live music, food, entertainment, kids games, classic car show and more.

Craft Brew & Sausage Fest, 4 to 7 p.m, the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. Enjoy craft brews and sausages in courtyard. Tickets are $45; order online at gibrewfest.com/ . This event is for adults (21 years of age and older) ONLY. No minors of any age will be admitted. No refunds will be provided to tickets purchased for minors; 308-382-9337.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 18; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

North Loup Popcorn Days, celebrating 121 years, through Sunday, North Loup.

Stolley Park Railroad, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $3 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 23 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, Aug. 21

“Andrew Carnegie,” a Humanities Nebraska program presented by Doane history professor Tom King, 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. Part of the Grand Island 150 celebration, there is no admission charge; 308-385-5333.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

