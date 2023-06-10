Ongoing

Children’s Art Show, featuring works by children 10 and younger, through June 30, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Sunday, June 11

Playground dedication, hosted by First Presbyterian Church and Preschool, 11:30 a.m., 2103 W. Anna. Dedication will be preceded by an outdoor church service at 9:30 a.m., and a picnic in the fellowship hall at 10:30. Dedication will include a ribbon cutting and cupcakes; 308-382-0930.

ALS in the Heartland annual Tri-City Area Walk, Suck’s Lake, 1701 W. Oklahoma; registration opens at 1 p.m., ceremonial walk follows at 2 Walking is optional; event also includes free snacks and beverages, raffles, silent auction and more. Event aims to raise support and awareness for people living with ALS in the Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney area; all funds raised stay in the area; 402-592-2374 or alsintheheartland.org

“Little Shop of Horrors,” summer musical presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 2 p.m., College Park Auditorium. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger (includes taxes and fees); box office: 308-382-2586, or githeatre.org.

“Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 2:30 p.m., 515 S. Fourth Ave., (inside Good Samaritan Village), Hastings (continues June 16-18). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org and at the door, subject to availability.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Bingo, hosted by Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, June 12

Crane River Theater Company’s Page to Stage: “The SpongeBob Musical,” a summer reading program Mega Monday event for all ages, 10:30 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Join SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, and all your favorite characters as they read, perform and interact with students; 308-385-5333.

Tuesday, June 13

“Exploring the Diversity of Nebraska’s Wetlands and the People and Wildlife Depending on Them,” a film hosted by Ted LaGrange, 7 p.m., Crane Trust Nature and Visitors Center, 9324 Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). Presented as part of the center’s monthly speaker series, the program will be preceded by a potluck dinner at 6:30; bring a covered dish to share if you wish. Free; 308-382-1820.

Pitch Tournament, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement dining room, 3390 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island; Deb Quick, 308-381-4100.

Wednesday, June 14

Flag Day

“Extinct Education: Nebraska’s Rural School Past,” a Kearney Public Library Brown Bag Lecture Series program presented by Laurinda Weisse, UNK archivist, noon, 2020 First Ave., Kearney; 308-865-8860.

Family Fishing Night, 4 to 7 p.m., Bader Memorial Park (along the Platte River south of Chapman). All equipment provided, all ages welcome. Free, no park pass required, but those 16 and older must have a Nebraska fishing license.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Thursday, June 15

Red Power Roundup, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Farmall tractor and more, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Fonner Park. In addition to tractor displays, both indoors and out, the event includes kids activities, vendors, food and more. Single-day passes are $15 at the door, three-day passes are $35; children 11 and younger admitted free; RPRU2023.com

Mohanna with Red Shoes, “broad variety of classic songs including history and humor,” 8 p.m. Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. No admission charge for this Grand Island Parks & Rec Department summer concert; bring lawn chairs or blankets; 308-389-0290 or www.giparks.com

“100 Years of Making Memories,” 100th annual Annevar festival, through Sunday, Ravenna. Event includes a parade (11 a.m. Saturday), pageants, dances, contests, auctions, food, car show, entertainment and more. Information/schedule: www.experienceravenna.com

Kearney Municipal Band Summer Music Concert Series, 7 to 8 p.m., Harmon Park, 3100 Fifth Ave., Kearney; free

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, June 16

Hear Grand Island, featuring Gallivant, Mad Dog and The 20/20s, Ghostlike, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

“Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., (inside Good Samaritan Village), Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org and at the door, subject to availability.

Swedish Midsommar Festival, through Sunday, Stromsburg. Event includes a chicken barbecue, entertainment and coronation on Friday; sports tournaments, arts and crafts, kids games and family activities, entertainment, food and a parade (“Here Come the Swedes,” 6 p.m.) on Saturday; and a car show, cornhole tournament and more on Sunday. Schedule: theswedishfestival.com; information: 402-764-5265.

Father’s Day Rod Run, 47th annual, through Sunday, Ord. Event includes games and other activities, with a dance featuring the Jessy Karr Band at the Trotter Event Center on Saturday (free for Rod Run participants or $10 per person and $15 per couple); and a Show and Shine car show, contests, parade (noon) and a barbecue on Sunday. Sponsored by Valley Rods Unlimited; 308-728-9950, or https://ordcarclub.com/47th-fathers-day-rod-run

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, June 17

Colossal Coney Contest, ninth annual, to benefit the Hall County Historical Society’s 4th of July fireworks display, 10:30 a.m., 104 E. Third St. (parking lot across the street); 308-382-7155.

Grand Island Pride 2023, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna. Family-friendly event includes a parade, entertainment, speakers, vendors, crafts, food and more; free. Event continues with the Pride Drag Show (ages 18 and older only), 9 p.m., Balz Banquet Hall in Railside; $10 cover; doors open at 8.

“Epic Tale of Beauty and the Beast,” a children’s theater sponsored by Grand Island City Parks and Rec department, 4 p.m., Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. No admission charge; bring lawn chairs or blankets; 308-389-0290.

“Get Out and Get Moving" Grundlovsfest celebration, celebrating 30 years of the Hike and Bike trail, Saturday and Sunday, Dannebrog. Saturday events include a walking parade (10 a.m., Mille Street; open to wagons, bikes, pets; no cars or trucks due to road construction); arts and crafts, antique tractor and classic car shows, games for both kids and adults; food and more. Sunday features a non-denominational church service, 10:30 a.m., under the water tower; potluck dinner will follow; dannebrognews@gmail.com or Facebook.com/dannebrogne.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, June 18

Father’s Day

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the pu2315blic; 308-381-1555.