What's Going On

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day

Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast, 19th annual, 5:30 to 10:30 a.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital Ave. Menu includes scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy and homemade banana bread. Veterans eat for free; everyone else pays $6; take-out available. Hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion; 308-381-1555

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Toast Nebraska: Holiday Wine Festival, second annual, 1 to 9 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Expo Center; ages 21 and older only. Tickets are $65 and include unlimited tastings from all participating wineries; designated driver tickets are $25; www.toastwinefest.com

Benefit for Pilo Casarez, a retired corrections officer and employee of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Platt Duetsche, 1315 W. Anna. Casarez, 70, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Event include a meal ($5 per plate), bake sale and silent auction.

“Nebraska POW Camps,” by Melissa Amateis Marsh, a Bygone Book Club discussion led by Sue Clement, 11 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; 308-385-5333.

United Methodist Church annual soup lunch and bazaar day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 506 E. Kansas, Cairo. Menu includes chicken noodle, chili and vegetable beef soups, in addition to sandwiches and pie; carryout available; freewill offerings, Event also includes baked goods and “early attic treasures.” Hunters welcome.

American Legion Riders soup supper, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall in Dannebrog. Menu includes soups of all kinds; freewill donations will be accepted.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinty UMC, 308-382-1952.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Blessed Sacrament Church, 518 W. State St. Menu include pancakes, drinks, sausage and biscuits with gravy; $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children 4 and younger.

“The 50th Anniversary of the Nebraska Natural Resource Districts,” a Hall County Historical Society Voices of the Past program presented by Marcia Lee of the Central Platte NRD, 2 p.m. Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for members; $5 for non-members; Annette Davis, 308-226-2465.

"Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm: Bass Meets Voice," part of the Grand Island Music Series, 3 p.m., College Park. Season tickets for indoor concerts are $75, single performance tickets are $15; 308-850-3307 or gims@artsincorporated.org

GISH Islander Chamber Singers and Wayne State College Choir, combined choral concert, 5 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St. Both choirs were selected to sing at the 2022 Nebraska Music Educators Association Conference and will be performing repertoire that will be shared with music educators and All State music students from around the state of Nebraska in the coming week.

“Legacy of Nebraska,” featuring paintings by Todd Williams, artist reception, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Leo B. Stuhr Building, Stuhr Museum. Williams will sign copies of the book published in conjunction with the exhibit from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Exhibit remains on display through Jan. 22, 2023. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except on major holidays. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; Karen Hurst at 308-385-5316 or marketing@stuhrmuseum.org.

A Tribute to Veterans, hosted by the Merrick County Historical Museum, 2 p.m., Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City. Event will also feature Tracey Hefner who will portray Elizabeth O. Gibson, a nurse from Merrick County who served with the Union Army during the Civil War; MCHM, 308-624-3367, or Bill Bolte, 308-390-3038.

Hastings Multicultural Festival, annual event dedicated to celebrating different cultures from around the world with entertainment, activities and food, 1 to 3 p.m., Kiewit Gymnasium, 715 E. Seventh St., Hastings. No admission charge.

Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival, 45th annual, 6 to 8 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Health and Sports Center, Event celebrates UNK’s international students while showcasing their cultures and cuisine; free.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Bingo, hosted by Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, Nov. 14

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska, open house, 4 to 7 p.m., 715 W. Anna St.; welcome at 5:30 p.m. Check out the group’s news space, appetizers and drinks, drawings, and more; 308-384-3456.

Jerry Barlow, Celtic guitarist and storyteller, 6:30 p.m., Alice M. Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. Free; 402-694-2272.

UNK Chamber Orchestra concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618