What's Going On

Sunday, Sept. 4

Nebraska State Fair, through Monday, State Fairgrounds. Grounds and most buildings open at 10 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m., except for Monday, when they close at 8. Information: www.statefair.org.

Callaway Kite Flight, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Foster Smith Field, 4 miles southeast of Callaway along Highway 40. Event includes professional kite flyers, horseback rides, children’s activities, food and of course, kite flying. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 15 and younger (pre-K kids admitted free) and $25 for the entire family. Information: 308-870-6156 or Callaway Kite Flight page on Facebook.

Arcadia Fall Festival, 68th annual, through Monday, Arcadia. Event includes a pancake feed, community worship, kids games and a demolition derby on Sunday; and a parade (10:30 a.m.) and car show on Monday.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Sept. 5

Labor Day

Stolley Park Railroad, noon to 5 p.m. (special holiday hours). Tickets are $3 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Grace Abbott, Pier and Lincoln parks wading pools, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., last day of the season. Information: 308-385-5444 ext. 290.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Children’s fall programming, first day, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Weekly schedule includes: Pajamatime, for children 6-11, 6:30 p.m. Mondays; Bookbop, a musical storytime for kids 3-5 ,10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Preschool Storytime, ages 3-5, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Baby and Toddler Lapsit Storytime (through age 2), 10:30 a.m. Fridays. Monthly schedule includes: Teen Library Council, 4 p.m. first Thursday; homeschooler program for K-5 students, 3 p.m. second Thursday; andnew Anime and Manga Club for ages 10-18, 4 p.m. third Thursday.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Sept. 9

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9 a.m., Sucks Lake, 809 S. Harrison (registration starts at 8 a.m.; flower ceremony at 8:45); route is about 2 miles. Safety protocols will be observed. Walks are also planned Sept. 17 at Yanney Park in Kearney and Sept. 24 at Libs Park in Hastings; Cassie Larreau, 308-520-3146 or cjlarreau-bailey@alz.org; or https://act.alz.org/.

Harvest Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Railroad Town, Stuhr Museum.The citizens of Railroad Town will be showing off their best work – produce, flowers, tinsmithing, woodworking, needlework, knitting, and oh so much more! 1890s-style carnival games will be available for the kids (and the young at heart) to play, along with other attractions, including the return of Professor Lysander B. Jones and his traveling medicine show. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and $12 for kids 6-12; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

“Warbirds & Classics Over the Platte,” a radio controlled aircraft event hosted by the Grand Island Modelers,Saturday and Sunday, Husker Highway and Alda Road, west of Grand Island. Registration, 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, opening ceremony at 11. Flying time “dawn to dusk.” Pilot fee is $20; no charge to come and watch. Information: Steve Blayney, 308-380-7439, Clay Hagman, 308-380-4116; or Jay Haile, 402-694-9709; online at www.gimodelers.club/ or the Grand Island Modelers page on Facebook.

Heritage Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park, 1-1/2 miles south of the Henderson I-80 Exit 342 on spur 93A. Event includes demonstrations and activities, local musicians, horse-drawn wagon rides, ethnic foods and more. No admission charge; golf carts will be available for those needing help getting around park. Information: Suzanne Ratzlaff, 402-723-4252.

Alda Firemen Fundraiser, 10th annual, 4 to 8 p.m., Community Center, Alda. A freewill donation dinner will feature hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans, chips and dessert. Event also includes raffle drawings at 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit the fire department.

Patriotic Car Show, hosted by Central Plains American Legion Riders Chapter 119 of St. Paul, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Paul Civic Center; entry fee is $20 and trophies will be awarded. Admission is $5; Fritz Lee, 308-379-0294.

“Greatest Hits,” presented by the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center — Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater, Central City. Part of the 2022-23 season of the Merrick Arts Council, admission is $15 for adults and $8 for students;Central City Chamber of Commerce, 308-946-3897.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinty UMC, 308-382-1952.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Merrick County Fairgrounds, 1780 Fairgrounds Road, Central City. Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853. (Note change in usual schedule due to Labor Day holiday.)

Stolley Park Railroad, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $3 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 17; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Patriot Day

Polish Festival, 22nd annual event, Ashton. Events begin with a memorial polka mass with Myron Osentowski, 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church and continues at St. Francis Hall. Event includes a Polish buffet (11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $12 for adults, $6 children 5-11), polka music, family fun, silent auction, raffles and more until 4 p.m; 308-738-2260 or 308-728-5727.\

“Researching the Mormon Trail in Nance, Merrick and Hamilton counties,” presented by Bill Bolte and hosted by the Merrick County Historical Museum, 2 p.m. Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City; Megan Sharp; 308-624-3367, or Bolte, 308-390-3038 ,

“A Time for Everything,” presented by the Hastings Symphony, 3 p.m. Chautauqua Park Pavilion, Hastings; Program will include well-known classical hits and music from John Williams and Disney. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No admission charge; freewill donations welcome; 402-469-9396 or www.hastingssymphony.com/.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.