Ongoing

“Sourcing Our Surroundings,” through Sept. 16, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St., Hastings. Exhibition features three Nebraska artists, Kristine Allphin, Sammy Lynn and Jane Marie. Gallery hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; free.

Community Art Show, second annual featuring works from artists age 18 and older, Sept. 9 through Oct. 22, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Call of the American West,” a traveling exhibit featuring works by Michigan-based artist Tim Yanke, through Nov. 12, Stuhr Museum. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed Monday), starting Oct. 1. Admission: $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, $12 for youth 6-12; 308-385-5316, stuhrmuseum.org

Saturday, Sept. 9

“Warbirds & Classics Over the Platte,” a radio-controlled aircraft event hosted by the Grand Island Modelers, Saturday and Sunday, Husker Highway and Alda Road, west of Grand Island. Gates open at 8 a.m. daily; planes take flight around 11 a.m. both days. Pilot fee is $20; no charge to come and watch; Steve Blayney, 308-380-7439, Clay Hagman, 308-380-4116; or Jay Haile, 402-694-9709; online at www.gimodelers.club/ or the Grand Island Modelers page on Facebook.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34, Grand Island; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Willow Rising Poker Run, fourth annual, all vehicles welcome. Check-in starts at 9 a.m., Tom Dinsdale Automotive; kickstands up at 11; route includes stops in Giltner, Phillips, Central City and St. Paul, before returning to Grand Island. Entry fee is $20 per bike, $10 per additional rider; 308-382-8520.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9 a.m., Sucks Lake, 809 S. Harrison (registration starts at 8 a.m.; flower ceremony at 8:45); route is about 2 miles; register online at act.alz.org/GrandIsland /. Walks are also planned for Sept. 16 at Yanney Park in Kearney and Sept. 23 at Libs Park in Hastings; Halie Fleecs, walk manager, hdfleecs@alz.org

Hastings Symphony Orchestra, a Family Fun concert presented by the Grand Island Concert Association, 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Senior High Auditorium. Admissions for non-members is $35; season memberships are available for $65; giconcerts.org

“Eagle of Delight,” by Jean Lukesh, a Bygone Book Club discussion led by the author, 11 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; the club is a collaboration between the library and the Hall County Historical Society; 308-385-5333.

Grand Island Elks Lodge 604, special meal to benefit the lodge’s veterans programs, 6 to 8 p.m., 631 S. Locust. Menu includes pork shoulder steak, cheesy potatoes and salad; $12.50. RSVP by 7 p.m. Friday, 308-382-8014, Ken Ward at 308-380-4647 or Jane Berggren at 308-940-2260.

Husker Tailgate Party, Nebraska vs. Colorado, 11 a.m., downtown Chapman (between Platte and Cady streets). Hosted by the Chapman Community Improvement Association, event includes a hot dog or hamburger meal ($5, starts at noon), Methodist Church Fall Festival, Baptist Church bake sale (community center), and of course, the game televised multiple places including the community hall and the fire station.

Chapman United Methodist Church Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Event includes a flea market, Sloppy Joe meal deal ($10 for adults, $5 for children 8 or younger), with breakfast burritos, additional sides, pie, ice cream and drinks for sale.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City. (Note date change; usually offered the first Saturday of the month, it has been rescheduled due to the holiday.) Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Heritage Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park, 1-1/2 miles south of the Henderson I-80 Exit 342 on spur 93A. Event includes demonstrations and activities, local musicians, horse-drawn wagon rides, ethnic foods and more. No admission charge; golf carts will be available for those needing help getting around park. Information: Suzanne Ratzlaff, 402-723-4252.

Fort Hartsuff Fall Muster, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park, 82034 Fort Ave., Burwell (about 15 miles southeast of Burwell off of Highway 11). Event includes candle-making demonstration (Saturday), soap-making demonstration (Sunday), along with blacksmithing, drills on the parade ground, and more. Admission is $4 for adults, $1 for children 3-12; Nebraska park permit required for entry (available at post headquarters); 308-346-4715 or OutdoorNebraska.org

“Murder On The Orient Express,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hastings Community Theatre, 515 S. Fourth Ave. (inside Good Samaritan Village), Hastings (continues Sept. 15-17). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org.

Coffee & Fishing, 8 to 11 a.m., Suck’s Lake, 809 S. Harrison; hosted by Reel Men & Ladies of Nebraska. Bring your own coffee; cookies and other goodies will be provided. Bruce Berck, 308-850-8464.

“American-made night,” free movie, 7:55 p.m., Indianhead Golf Course, 4100 W. Husker Highway. Movie rated PG-13 and starts at sunset. No admission charge, but donations will benefit junior golf scholarships. Snacks, popcorn, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and set them up near the cart barn entrance. Offered every Saturday night through October (weather permitting) movie titles available by sending a private message on Facebook or calling 308-381-4653

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Multilingual Story Time, stories presented in four languages plus crafts and snacks, 2 to 4 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Presented as part of Grand Island Welcoming Week; free; Laura Fentress, 308-385-5333.

Community Art Show artists reception, 2 to 4 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; Jeanne Simons, 308-385-5333, ext. 118. or jeannes@gilibrary.org.

“The History of Eakes Office Solutions,” a Hall County Historical Society Voices of the Past program presented by Mark Miller, 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for society members, $5 for non-members; 308-750-2202.

“Diary of a Merrick County Girl: Louise Brage,” presented by Megan Sharp, 2 p.m., Merrick County Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City. Presented by the Merrick County Historical Museum, there is no admission charge; 308-624-3367.

“Family Fun,” 98th season opener presented by the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m., Chautauqua Park, West Fifth Street, Hastings. Family-friendly program introducing new conductor Tyler Goodrich White. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No admission charge; freewill donations welcome; 402-469-9396 or www.hastingssymphony.com/.

Family Fun Fest, organized by Kearney Cultural Partners, 1 to 4 p.m., Harmon Park, 3100 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Event offers kids the opportunity to create art, meet “princesses,” get their faces painted, jump in bounce houses and more. In addition, families can see live performances from the Edgerton Explorit Center and professional Native American dancer, singer, and story-teller Garan Coon; KearneyCulturalPartners.com

Polish Festival, 23nd annual event, Ashton. Events begin with a memorial polka mass, 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church and continues at St. Francis Hall. Event includes a Polish buffet (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $12 for adults, $6 children 5-11), guest speaker Ron Sack, polka music with the Urkoski Orchestra, family fun, silent auction, raffles and more until 4 p.m.; 308-738-2260 or 308-728-5727.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Sept. 11

Patriot Day, National Day of Service and Remembrance

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Husker Harvest Days, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, 9000 W. Husker Highway, west of Grand Island. Daily admission is $15 for adults and $8 for youth 13-17; free for children 12 and younger; huskerharvestdays.com.

Pitch Tournament, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement dining room, 3390 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island; Deb Quick, 308-381-4100.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Emily Bass the Near Miracle, original rock-soul-gospel-R&B music, presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, 7 p.m., Stuhr Museum, east portico. Free; bring a lawn chair or blanket; 308-850-3307 or gims@artsincorporated.org

Hall County Comprehensive Plan, town hall meeting, 6 p.m., Wood River Community Center. The event will offer a brief presentation and opportunities to comment on growth and development in Hall County. The planning team will be on site to answer questions and discuss online participation.

Sunset hike at Gjerloff Prairie, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 2206 N. M Road, Marquette. Hosted by the Prairie Plains Resource Institute, meet at the Education Center; free; 402-694-5535

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.