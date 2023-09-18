Ongoing

Community Art Show, second annual featuring works from artists age 18 and older, through Oct. 22, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Call of the American West,” a traveling exhibit featuring works by Michigan-based artist Tim Yanke, through Nov. 12, Stuhr Museum. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed Monday), starting Oct. 1. Admission: $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, $12 for youth 6-12; 308-385-5316, stuhrmuseum.org

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Rep. Adrian Smith, staff outreach event, 2 to 3 p.m., Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, 301 S. Burlington Ave., Hastings. Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency, or take advantage of the services available through his office; 308-384-3900.

“Mary Poppins,” free movie presented by the Museum of Nebraska Art and the World Theater as part of their “Beyond the Lens” series, 6:40 p.m., 2318 Central Ave., Kearney. No admission charge; 308-865-8559 or mona@unk.edu

Wednesday, Sept. 20

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Aksarben Livestock Show, 96th annual, through Sunday, Fonner Park. Information: info@aksarben.com ; schedule: www.aksarbenstockshow.com

“The Odd Couple,” presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. Thursday, and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, the World Theatre, 2138 Central Ave., Kearney. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students; purchase online at CraneRiverTheater.org; information: 308-627-5796.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Sept. 22

Junk Jaunt, 20th annual, Central Nebraska’s garage sale and antique show, Friday through Sunday, various communities. Information: junkjaunt.com.

Junk Jaunt at First-Faith United Methodist Church, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 4190 W. Capital Ave. Lunch (hamburger, chips) is $5; free coffee while you browse for new treasures; 308-384-5620.

Josh Gracin, in concert, 7:30 p.m., Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. Gracin, a country music star, placed in the top five in the second season of “American Idol.” Tickets are $30; 308-832-0588 or check online at MindenOperaHouse.com.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Victorian Tea Party, hosted by the Grand Island Public Library in honor of the 147th birthday of the library’s namesake, Edith Abbott, 2 p.m., Hargis House, 1109 W. Second St. Party is for children in second, third, fourth and fifth grade; registration required by Sept. 22; 308-385-5333.

“Heist night,” free movie, 7:30 p.m., Indianhead Golf Course, 4100 W. Husker Highway. Movie rated PG-13 and starts at sunset. No admission charge, but donations will benefit junior golf scholarships. Snacks, popcorn, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and set them up near the cart barn entrance. Offered every Saturday night through October (weather permitting) movie titles available by sending a private message on Facebook or calling 308-381-4653.

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, 606 N. Diers Ave. Market will feature non-toxic foods and home goods, local beef farmers, coffee, flowers, honey and more.

UNK Band Day Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Kearney.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9 a.m., Libs Park, 1531 16th St., Hastings (registration starts at 8 a.m.; flower ceremony at 8:45); register online at act.alz.org/Hastings/ ; Halie Fleecs, walk manager, hdfleecs@alz.org

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (last day of the season), Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Hymn Festival, featuring choirs from Hastings College and 60 area churches, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna. The massive choir will be accompanied by the church’s recently restored 36-rank Möller Pipe Organ and directed by Jeremy Bankson, a Hordville native and festival clinician now working in Dublin, Ohio. The festival also will feature the Hastings Cathedral Brass, handbells, string instruments and a timpanist. Those wishing to take part should attend the 2 p.m. rehearsal prior to the festival. A reception will follow; Don Brittin, Hymn Festival facilitator, 308-382-4176; or the church office, 308-382-0930.

“In I Can’t Give You Anything But Songs: The Life and Work of Dorothy Fields,” presented by storyteller Pippa White, accompanied by Vince Learned, 2:30 p.m., Wood River High School Theater, 13800 W. Wood River Road, Wood River. Presented as part of the Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Series; free (donations appreciated); Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2961

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.