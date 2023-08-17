Ongoing

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

“Journey Stories,” a Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service poster exhibit, through Sept. 8, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. The exhibit also includes items from the library and the Hall County Historical Society highlighting the history and story of migration in Grand Island and Central Nebraska. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Friday, Aug. 18

Grand Island Public Schools: Full day for all grades; normal dismissal times. No preschool, meets Monday-Thursday; 308-385-5900.

“Mean Girls (High School Version),” Northwest High School musical, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, 2710 N. North Road. Reserved seat tickets start at $15; order online at www.ginorthwest.org/ ; 308-385-6398 or email Jeff Vyhlidal at musicaltickets@ginorthwest.org.

“25 Flavors for 25 Years,” 2023 Kool-Aid Days, through Sunday, Hastings. Friday events include: Family Fun Night at the Hastings Museum; Senior Fest, 2 to 4 p.m., Adams County Fairgrounds; and Klub Kool-Aid Sneak Peek, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., fairgrounds. Saturday schedule features: Family Fun at Hastings Museum; Kool-Aid Days Trolley (fairgrounds and museum); farmers market; grand parade (10 a.m. downtown Hastings); World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand (11 a.m. to 10 p.m., fairgrounds); car show; food and vendors at the fairgrounds; kids games and activities; and fireworks after the rodeo at the fairgrounds. Sunday activities include Family Fun at the museum; and a fun run/walk, Kool-Aid Stand and Kardboard Boat Races at Lake Hastings); kool-aiddays.com/

Oregon Trail Rodeo, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Adams County Fairgrounds, Hastings; AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com.

“Favorite Candy: Past or Present,” the 122nd Popcorn Days, through Sunday, North Loup. Events include a carnival, free popcorn (of course!), sports tournaments, kids games, food and craft vendors, popcorn art show, street dances featuring Borderline (Friday and Saturday nights), parade (2 p.m. Sunday) and more; complete schedule: popcorndays.org

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Shelton Area Lions Club movie in the park, sundown, Veterans Memorial Park, Shelton. Event includes free hot dogs, popcorn, candy and bottle water; Shelton Area Lions Club page on Facebook.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Aug. 19

“Norm Sodomka Husker Party in the Park for Veterans,” fifth annual hosted by Chef Anthony, noon to 6 p.m., Ashley Park, 220 W. Capital Ave.. Event includes live music, food, entertainment, kids games, classic car show and more. Proceeds will benefit the Business Coalition for Veterans. In addition to honoring veterans, law enforcement, and local jazz and big band icon Norm Sodomka (family members will play and share his music), music groups scheduled to perform include Sounds Unlimited (jazz and big band), Curt Pfeil & Friends (country gospel), Mankind (hip hop/rap), Cruz Control (funk/reggae/rock) and Julio Martinez and Dale Beye (blues). Free admission; freewill donations welcome. Bring lawn chairs; complete schedule: Business Coalition for Veterans page on Facebook.

“Makerspace Crafternoon,” a special event for adults, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Bring your own t-shirt or other fabric item to tie-die. All other supplies provided. Register online at https://grandisland.evanced.info/signup or call 308-385-5333.

Craft Brew & Sausage Fest, 4 to 7 p.m, the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. Enjoy craft brews and sausages in the courtyard. Tickets are $45; order online at gibrewfest.com/ . This event is for adults (21 years of age and older) ONLY. No minors of any age will be admitted. No refunds will be provided to tickets purchased for minors; 308-382-9337 or www.gibrewfest.com

Emergency Department Open House, 9 to 11 a.m., CHI Health St. Francis, 2620 W. Faidley (enter through the main entrance on the south side of the hospital). Construction started in May 2022 and includes new 26-bed emergency room built larger to accommodate advanced technology, additional infection prevention features, added security and more; 308-384-4600.

“Seed Saving and Tomato Tasting,” hosted by the Grand Island Public Library and its Seed Library volunteers 1 p.m., 1124 W. Second St. The program will consist of two parts, an informational session in which participants can learn all about sustainable gardening by collecting and saving seeds from their current crops to grow for next year, and then the chance to taste locally grown tomatoes; 308-385-5333.

“SPIFFY Day,” 5 to 11 p.m., Shelton (South Park by the water tower and basketball courts). Event includes local street vendors, beer garden, raffles,and a street dance featuring music from Mohanna with Red Shoes from 5 to 6 p.m. and the Jessy Karr Band from 8 to 11 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the new Shelton Pool Project; Shelton Community Pool Project page on Facebook.

“Critically Acclaimed Night,” free movie, 8:25 p.m., Indianhead Golf Course, 4100 W. Husker Highway. Movie rated PG and starts at sunset. No admission charge, but donations will benefit junior golf scholarships. Snacks, popcorn, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and set them up near the cart barn entrance. Offered every Saturday night through October (weather permitting) movie titles available by sending a private message on Facebook or calling 308-381-4653

Coffee & Fishing, 8 to 11 a.m., Suck’s Lake, 809 S. Harrison; hosted by Reel Men & Ladies of Nebraska. Bring your own coffee; cookies and other goodies will be provided. Bruce Berck, 308-850-8464.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3,50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Drool in the Pool, to benefit the Central Nebraska Humane Society, 7:15 to 9 p.m., Island Oasis Water Park, 321 E. Fonner Park Road. Dogs must be current on vaccinations. Fee is $5 per dog in advance (includes admission for two humans, extra humans $1 each), $10 at the door (cash only, exact change); 308-385-5305.

Brats and chili dog supper, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Chapman United Methodist fellowship hall, 301 Ninth St. Menu includes brats or chili dogs, sides and desserts; $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 10 and younger. Event also includes a raffle.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Aug. 21

“Love … or Best Offer,” Grand Island Little Theatre auditions, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, College Park (use the backstage entrance, door number 3 on the southwest side of the building). Cast includes two men and two women age 50 and older (ages flexible). Production dates are Oct. 13-15 and 20-22. Backstage crew also needed; Jeannee Mueller Fossberg, producer, 308-379-2015; or Steve Spender, director, 308-391-0381.

Scrabble Game Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement, second floor Pub, Capital Avenue and North Road, Grand Island. All players welcome; bring a Scrabble board if you have one. Games regularly offered the third Monday of the month. No registration required, but masks are while in the building; La Vonne Catron, 308-382-2663.