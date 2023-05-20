Ongoing

Art exhibit featuring work by local artist Casey Hansen, through May 26, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Sunday, May 21

Heartland Lutheran High School graduation, 2 p.m., 3900 W. Husker Highway.

“Fast & Furriest,” event featuring cars and dogs to benefit the Good Life Rescue, 11 a.m., 1420 Ada St. Car show starts at 11 a.m., dogs (available for adoption) arrive at noon; trophies presented at 3 p.m. Event also includes food trucks, bounce house, raffles and silent auction items and more. Car show information: 308-381-4313.

Tosca Lee, author visit, 4 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Lee will discuss her new World War II novel, ‘The Long March Home,” co-written with Marcus Brotherton; 308-385-5333.

Spring Barn Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 3045 S. Marian Road, Hastings (take 281 south of Hastings, turn west on Prairie Lake Road). More than 70 vendors, indoors and out, featuring food, home decor, crafts, clothing, food trucks, and more. Free shuttle bus runs from the Adams County Fairgrounds every 15-20 minutes. Admission is $5; www.barnfestival.com

Nebraska Volunteer Fire School, last day, Fonner Park.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Tuesday, May 23

St. Francis Summer Safety Spectacular, 5 to 7 p.m., south parking lot, 2620 W. Faidley. Event, designed to help families enjoy outdoor activities safely this summer, will feature inflatables, refreshments, giveaways and summer safety tips from the experts.

Wednesday, May 24

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, May 25

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, May 26

“Sleeping Beauty” and “Kaleidescope of Dance,” presented by the Heartland School of Dance, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Grand Island Senior High Auditorium. Tickets are $16 and are available online at https://heartlandrecitalgo.ludus.com (enter code hsod23) or at the door; 308-382-5043.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, May 27

Grand Island city swimming facilities, open for season. Open daily; hours are (weather permitting): Island Oasis Water Park, 321 E. Fonner Park Road, noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Lincoln Pool, 1018 E. Seventh St., noon to 6 p.m. daily; wading pools at Lincoln Park, Pier Park and Grace Abbott Park, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and splash pads at Veterans Park and Stolley Park, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission for Island Oasis: $8 for youth ages 5 to 15 and seniors ages 55 and older; $9 for adults ages 16 to 54; children 4 and younger admitted free with paying adult. Individual and family season passes and one-time family passes are available. Admission for Lincoln Pool: $3.50 for youth ages 5 to 15, and seniors 55 and older; $4.50 for adults ages 16 to 54; children 4 and younger admitted free with a paying adult; season passes available. Wading pools and splash pads are free for children to use (no lifeguards are on duty); Island Oasis: 308-385-5381; Grand Island Parks and Recreation office: 308-385-0290.

Accordion festival, annual event hosted by the Golden Husk, 11 a.m., 129 S. 16th St., Ord. Event includes a beer garden, live music, museum tours, art show, storytelling, free polka lessons, accordion jam sessions, and a polka dance with music from the Dan Bruha Five-Piece Band. Jam and dance tickets are $10; $30 will get you a family pass for the full day. Tickets and event schedule: www.goldenhuskarts.org or ca;; 308-730-8133 or 308-728-7875.

Grand Island City Cemetery, 3168 W. Stolley Park Road, Memorial Day weekend hours (staff available for assistance): 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Those who wish to keep decorations must remove them before June 12. Information: 308-385-5359.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 5 p.m. Monday (special holiday hours), Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, May 28

American Legion Riders breakfast buffet fundraiser, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Paul Legion Club, 1222 Second St. (Highway 281), St. Paul. Freewill donations will benefit the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund and the Jim Sidel Memorial Scholarship.

Alda community dinner, hosted by the United Methodist Church, 5 p.m., 202 Pine St. All welcome to come gather around the table for food, music and a short message from the pastor; 308-381-7008 or Jackie Rile, 308-392-7498.

Memorial Day service, 3 p.m., National Cemetery, west of Ord (the corner of 465th Avenue and 814th Road); fellowship gathering follows the service at National Hall, (465th Avenue and Ord-Sargent road); Cathy Bruha, 308-728-7216.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.