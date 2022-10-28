What's Going On

Saturday, Oct. 29

Howl ‘N Growl, to benefit Voice for Companion Animals, 5 p.m., Peacock Lounge, 2430 N. Broadwell. Event includes food (hamburger, chips and drink for $10) live and silent auction,s costume contests and more fun. Proceeds will be used to help pay for a new roof for the organization’s building on South Webb Road.

“KranzMare on First Street,” a Halloween haunted house, 5 to 7 p.m. (for younger kids) and 8 to 11 p.m. (for older kids and adults), the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. Admission is $5 per person.

Gun show, sponsored by the Grand Island Rifle Association, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Admission is $5; John Tasich, 308-384-1195 or jt10tasich@gmail.com; www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com or www.girifleclub.com

Tales on the Trail, 1 to 4 p.m., Prairie Loft, 4705 DLD Road, west of Hastings. Come in costume and enjoy stories told by whimsical characters along the woodland trail. Activities, games and stories best for kids ages 3-12 with their grownups. $10 per family suggested donation. Information/schedule: www.prairieloft.org or the Prairie Loft page on Facebook.

Owl Prowl, annual event hosted by Rowe Sanctuary, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Iain Nicolson Audubon Center. 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon; $5 per person. Beka Yates, 308-468-5282; rowe.audubon.org/

UNK Homecoming Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Kearney.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Edgerton Halloween Spooktacular, 1 to 4 p.m. Edgerton Explorit Center, 208 16th St., Aurora. Family-friendly event includes a haunted laboratory, mad scientist labs, costume contest, pumpkin chunkin’ and much more. Free for members; $8.25 ages 2 to 59, $7 for those 60 and older; free for babies younger than 2; 402-694-4032 for more information.

“Not-Your-Normal Trunk-or-Treat,” 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, G.I. Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine St. Event includes almost 40 “trunks” handing out treats, live band, inflatables, face paintings, balloon animals, a hay rack ride and more. Food trucks will be on hand in case you need something more to eat than candy; 308-382-1898.

“Parade of Goblins Trunk or Treat,” sponsored by the Central City Area Chamber of Commerce, 3 to 5 p.m., Merrick County Fairgrounds, Central City.

“Spooktacular Trunk or Treat,” sponsored by the Osceola Community Action Group, 4 to 6 p.m. downtown square, Osceola.

Hastings Symphony Orchestra, with special guest tubist Bo Atlas, 3 p.m., Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings, Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors; all students are admitted free of charge; box office opens at 2:15 p.m. Tickets also available online: www.hastingssymphony.com.

Grace United Methodist annual fall harvest lunch, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. Boelus Civic Center. Provided by Whitefoot Catering, the menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry fruit salad, roll and desserts; freewill offerings, takeout available. Those attending are asked to bring a food item to support the Howard County food pantry

Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing, 4 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, Ninth and Baxter streets, St. Paul. I nformal event will include singing of old hymns, followed by refreshments and a sweet treat; 702-469-0788 or www.stpaulgrace.org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday. Oct. 31

Halloween