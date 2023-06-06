Ongoing

Children’s Art Show, featuring works by children 10 and younger, June 8 through June 30, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Wednesday, June 7 “Little Shop of Horrors,” summer musical presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, College Park Auditorium. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger (includes taxes and fees); box office: 308-382-2586, or githeatre.org.

10/11 Can Care-a-Van, to benefit local food pantries, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Super Saver, 1602 W. Second St., and 710 W. State St., Grand Island; Jennifer Figueroa, 308-385-5190.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Thursday, June 8 Ticket to Win, sponsored by CHI Health St. Francis Foundation to benefit EMT/first responders or St. Francis Project Pediatric Comfort Cart, Riverside Golf Club. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., general door prize drawings starting at 5:30 p.m. and raffle prize drawings following at 6:30 p.m. Event also includes silent and live auctions. Raffle tickets for the grand prize cash drawings are $100; Morgan Rader, 308-398-5400 or Morgan.Rader@chihealth.com

Jesse Karr Band, “variety of music that will suit any crowd,” 8 p.m., Grace Abbott Park. Presented as part of the City of Grand Island Summer Concert Series, there is no admission charge; bring blankets or lawn chairs; 308-385-0290 or www.giparks.com

Comstock Windmill Festival, through Saturday, Second Wind Ranch, Comstock. Entertainment line-up includes: Jay Allen, 6 p.m., Chevel Shepherd, 8 p.m. and William Michael Morgan, 10 p.m. Thursday; Allie Colleen, 6 p.m., Cooper Allen, 8 p.m., and Mitchell Tenpenny, 10 p.m. Friday; and C.J. Solar, 4 p.m., Shane Profitt, 6 p.m., Canaan Smith, 8 p.m., and Ned LeDoux, 10 p.m., Saturday. Extreme Bull Riding starts at 2 p.m. Saturday. Food, beer and vendors will be available on festival grounds. Ticket information: www.windmillfestival.com

Association of Nebraska Art Clubs summer conference art show, 58th annual featuring more than 300 pieces of two- and three-dimensional original artwork, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Resource Center, Central Community College-Columbus. No admission charge; www.nebraskaartclubs.org

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, June 9

10/11 Can Care-a-Van, to benefit local food pantries, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Russ’s Market, 613 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings; Dale Brandenburg, 402-463-0529.

Hear Grand Island, featuring live band karaoke with Sxxxhook, and Upset, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Central Nebraska, Harmon Park, Kearney. Event opens with a Celebration Dinner for Survivors, along with a freewill donation barbecue for participants and volunteers at 5 p.m., opening ceremonies follow at 6, with the opening lap at 7; relayforlife.org/centralnebraska

“Music From Around the World,” featuring David Marsh, 10 a.m., St. Paul Library, 1301 Howard Ave., St. Paul; 308-754-5223

“Peace, Love & Apple Pie,” annual CornStalk Festival, Friday and Saturday, Cairo. Event includes pancake feed (7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, fire hall), food, entertainment, parade (10:30 a.m. Saturday), kids games and activities, and more. Festival concludes Saturday evening with an indoor concert and dance featuring The Victory Underground at the Community Center; www.cairocommunity.com.

“Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., (inside Good Samaritan Village), Hastings (continues June 16-18). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org and at the door, subject to availability.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, June 10

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34, Grand Island; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Ice Cream Social Fundraiser, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Freewill donations will benefit the church’s outreach activities; 308-382-5446.

Central Nebraska Walk of Hope, ninth annual to raise awareness of Huntington’s Disease; registration starts at 8:30 a.m., St Josephat’s Parish Hall, 723 N. Eighth St., Loup City. Event includes a walk from the Parish Hall to Rose Lane Home (10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), raffles and live auction at St. Josephat’s; Angie Helzer, 308-750-1183 or angiehelzer 1@gmail.com

Palmer Summer Kick-off, third annual hosted by the Palmer Community Club, Palmer Event includes music and entertainment, Royal Coachmen car show (4 to 8 p.m.), barbecue cook-off, Leo Lonnie Orchestra (polkas), 5 to 8 p.m., Villains Dance (80s arena rock), 8:30 p.m. and Crue Nation (Motley Crue tribute band), 10:30 p.m.; Palmer Community Club page on Facebook.

Giltner Daze, City Park and Community Center, Giltner. Event includes a car show (noon to 4 p.m.), tractor pull for kids and adults, penny dig, games, contests, food and more; street dance featuring the Jesse Karr Band starts at 8 p.m.; Giltner Daze/Giltner Area Development Corp. page on Facebook.

SOAR River Walk, for all ages hosted by Prairie Plains Resources Institute, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2206 N. M Road, Marquette. Meet at the Education Center at Gjerloff Prairie, Walk will focus on Platte River ecology and natural history; wear shoes you won’t mind getting wet!

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, June 11

ALS in the Heartland annual Tri-City Area Walk, Suck’s Lake, 1701 W. Oklahoma; registration opens at 1 p.m., ceremonial walk follows at 2 Walking is optional, event also includes free snacks and beverages, raffles, silent auction and more. Event aims to raise support and awareness for people living with ALS in the Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney area; all funds raised stay in the area; 402-592-2374 or alsintheheartland.org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.