What's Going On

Sunday, Sept. 11

Patriot Day

Harvest Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Railroad Town, Stuhr Museum. The citizens of Railroad Town will be showing off their best work – produce, flowers, tinsmithing, woodworking, needlework, knitting, and oh so much more! 1890s-style carnival games will be available for the kids (and the young at heart) to play, along with other attractions, including the return of Professor Lysander B. Jones and his traveling medicine show. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and $12 for kids 6-12; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

“So You Think Your Ancestors Came from Germany?” a Hall County Historical Society Voices from the Past program presented by Patricia Davis, 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Fifth and Plum streets. Free for members; $5 for nonmembers; Annette Davis, 308-226-2465.

Community Art Show artists reception, 2 to 4 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; Jeanne Simons, 308-385-5333, ext. 118. or jeannes@gilibrary.org.

“Warbirds & Classics Over the Platte,” a radio controlled aircraft event hosted by the Grand Island Modelers, Husker Highway and Alda Road, west of Grand Island. Flying time “dawn to dusk.” Pilot fee is $20; no charge to come and watch; Steve Blayney, 308-380-7439, Clay Hagman, 308-380-4116; or Jay Haile, 402-694-9709; online at www.gimodelers.club/ or the Grand Island Modelers page on Facebook.

Polish Festival, 22nd annual event, Ashton. Events begin with a memorial polka mass with Myron Osentowski, 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church and continues at St. Francis Hall. Event includes a Polish buffet (11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $12 for adults, $6 children 5-11), polka music, family fun, silent auction, raffles and more until 4 p.m.; 308-738-2260 or 308-728-5727.

“Researching the Mormon Trail in Nance, Merrick and Hamilton Counties,” presented by Bill Bolte and hosted by the Merrick County Historical Museum, 2 p.m. Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City; Megan Sharp; 308-624-3367, or Bolte, 308-390-3038 ,

“A Time for Everything,” presented by the Hastings Symphony, 3 p.m., Chautauqua Park Pavilion, Hastings; Program will include well-known classical hits and music from John Williams and Disney. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No admission charge; freewill donations welcome; 402-469-9396 or www.hastingssymphony.com/.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Sept. 12

Dallas Brass, mini-performance and Q&A session, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 621 N. Lincoln Ave., Hastings; no admission charge.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Husker Harvest Days, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, 9000 W. Husker Highway, west of Grand Island. Daily admission is $15 for adults and $8 for youth 13-17; free for children 12 and younger; 308-384-4646 or huskerharvestdays.com.

Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center monthly potluck dinner and Speaker Series, 9325 S. Alda Road, just south of I-80 at Alda. Potluck starts at 6:30 p.m. (bring a covered dish to share if you wish), program featuring interns Charlie Tate and Brittany Wasas, follow at 7; 308-382-1820 or cranetrust.org

Dallas Brass, in concert, 7 p.m., Hastings Senior High School auditorium, 1100 W. 14th St., Hastings. Concert will also feature performances by students from Hastings Middle School, Hastings High School and Hastings College; no admission charge; dallasbrass.com.

Pitch Tournament, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement dining room, 3390 W. Capital Ave. Masks required while in building; Deb Quick, 308-381-4100.