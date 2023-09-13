Emily Bass the Near Miracle, original rock-soul-gospel-R&B music, presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, 7 p.m., Stuhr Museum, east portico. Free; bring a lawn chair or blanket; 308-850-3307 or gims@artsincorporated.org

Hall County Comprehensive Plan, town hall meeting, 6 p.m., Wood River Community Center. The event will offer a brief presentation and opportunities to comment on growth and development in Hall County. The planning team will be on site to answer questions and discuss online participation.

Sunset hike at Gjerloff Prairie, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 2206 N. M Road, Marquette. Hosted by the Prairie Plains Resource Institute, meet at the Education Center; free; 402-694-5535

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Sept. 15

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Sept 16

Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking Contest, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stuhr Museum. Event includes competition in several classes, live music from Strings and Things from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., demonstration, food trucks and more. Admission: $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, $12 for youth 6-12; 308-385-5316, stuhrmuseum.org

Railroad Town Agricultural Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Stuhr Museum. IN addition to classic fair events (baked goods, produce needlework and more), the event includes and oddities exhibits, carnival games, contests and Professor Lysander B. Jones’ Traveling Medicine Show and Musical (10 a.m., noon and 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday). Admission: $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, $12 for youth 6-12; 308-385-5316, stuhrmuseum.org

Hear GI Bridge Concert, featuring El Nuevo Imperio, Casii Stephan and Las Cruxes, 7 p.m., Amur Plaza. Las Cruxes will open the show at 7 p.m., followed by Casil Stephan at 8:15; headliner El Nueva Imperio takes the stage at 9:30. Free; bring lawn chairs if you wish.

Murals & Music, a Welcoming Week event, 6 to 9 p.m., Walnut and North Front streets, downtown Grand Island Join the Mural Project and local artists for an open house and community art project; Heartland United Way, 308-382-2675.

Time to Remember, hosted by the Be the Light Foundation, in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, 10 a.m., Eagle Scout Park, 3050 N. Broadwell Ave.

Shoot 4 Life, 12th annual event to benefit pro-life organizations in Nebraska, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heartland Public Shooting Park. Information: www.shoot4life.org.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9 a.m., Yanney Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney (registration starts at 8 a.m.; flower ceremony at 8:45); register online at act.alz.org/Kearney/. Walk also planned for Sept. 23 at Libs Park in Hastings; Halie Fleecs, walk manager, hdfleecs@alz.org

Alda Firemen Fundraiser, 11th annual, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Center, Alda. A freewill donation dinner will feature hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans, chips and dessert. Event also includes raffle drawings. All proceeds benefit the fire department.

“Half-Way to St. Pat’s Day,” annual Irish festival, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Greeley. Event includes music, food, history, culture, kids activities and more. Scheduled entertainers include the Prodigals, Miles from Dublin, Ellis Island and the Wild Colonial Bhoys. Bring your own lawn chairs. Tickets at the gate are $25; children 12 and younger admitted free with an adult. Information and schedule: 308-428-5595 or greeleyirishfestival.com

“80s night,” free movie for adults only , 7:40 p.m., Indianhead Golf Course, 4100 W. Husker Highway. Movie rated R and starts at sunset. No admission charge, but donations will benefit junior golf scholarships. Snacks, popcorn, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and set them up near the cart barn entrance. Offered every Saturday night through October (weather permitting) movie titles available by sending a private message on Facebook or calling 308-381-4653

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products; last market for the season; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Rock the Block. a Welcoming Week event, 1 to 4 p.m., Amur Plaza. Event includes drumming performances and other fun activities; Heartland United Way, 308-382-2675.

Sloppy Joe cook-off and fundraiser, to benefit Cowboy Church ministries, 11:30 a.m., Destiny Church, 4306 W. Highway 30, Grand Island. Enjoy a meal and vote for your favorite; freewill donations; 308-675-1380 or www.ihaveadestiny.com

Art Walk Aurora, annual event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse square, Aurora. Artists will be displaying their works and demonstrating techniques; event also includes live music and more. Information: http://artwalkaurora.org

Olga Smola, violinist, 2 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre, Central City. Presented by the Merrick Arts Council, single tickets are $15 at the door; students admitted free. Season tickets still available; 308-940-0274 or email macatthepac@gmail.com

Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service, presented by the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association, 2 p.m., Nebraska Firefighters Museum and Memorial Garden, 2834 E. First St., Kearney. Service will include a tribute to firefighters and auxiliary members who died in 2022; 308-338-3473.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.