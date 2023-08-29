Ongoing

“Journey Stories,” a Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service poster exhibit,’ through Sept. 8, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. The exhibit also includes items from the library and the Hall County Historical Society highlighting the history and story of migration in Grand Island and Central Nebraska. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Sourcing Our Surroundings,” through Sept. 16, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St., Hastings. Exhibition features three Nebraska artists, Kristine Allphin, Sammy Lynn and Jane Marie. Gallery hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; free.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

“Whatever Your Flavor,” the 2023 Nebraska State Fair, through Labor Day, Grand Island. Gates open at 8 a.m. daily; building hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Labor Day. Gate admission is $12 for adults (13-59). $5 for seniors (60 and older) and kids (6-12); free for children 5 and younger; statefair.org

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, in concert at the Nebraska State Fair, 7:30 p.m., Anderson Field (seating will be provided for all attendees). Reserved seat and general admission tickets available and start at $41 (includes outside gate admission); statefair.org

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Toby Mac, in concert at the Nebraska State Fair, 7:30 p.m., Anderson Field. Tickets start at $31 (includes outside gate admission); statefair.org

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Sept. 1

Bush, with special guests Pop Evil, in concert at the Nebraska State Fair, 7 p.m., Anderson Field. Tickets start at $46 (includes outside gate admission); statefair.org

First Friday art opening, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit featuring works by author/artist Lynn Widdifield and jewelry artist Jan London will remain on display through Sept. 30. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Lee Brice, in concert at the Nebraska State Fair, 7:30 p.m. Anderson Field. Tickets start at $46 (includes outside gate admission); statefair.org

“Cult Classic Night,” free movie, 8:05 p.m., Indianhead Golf Course, 4100 W. Husker Highway. Movie rated PG and starts at sunset. No admission charge, but donations will benefit junior golf scholarships. Snacks, popcorn, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and set them up near the cart barn entrance. Offered every Saturday night through October (weather permitting) movie titles available by sending a private message on Facebook or calling 308-381-4653

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3,50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Banda Meguey, in concert at the Nebraska State Fair as part of Fiesta Latina, 9 p.m., Pump & Pantry Party Pit; free with gate admission; statefair.org

Ultimate Bullfighters Tour, 7 p.m., Nebraska State Fair; General admission tickets are $25 and $35; VIP tickets are $55 (includes outside gate admission); statefair.org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day

Grand Island Parks splash pads, last day for the season.