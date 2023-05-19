Ongoing

Art exhibit featuring work by local artist Casey Hansen, through May 26, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Saturday, May 20

Live Horse Racing, last day, Fonner Park.

Classic Car Show, to benefit Children’s Hospital, hosted by Sam’s Club and Chef Anthony, noon to 3 p.m., Sam’s Club parking lot, 1510 N. Diers Ave. Registration starts at 10 a.m., entry fee is $20. Event also includes oldies music, food, raffles and more.

“Ride for Woody” Poker Run, Armed Forces Day event to benefit local veterans, Sam’s Club parking lot, 1510 N. Diers Ave. Registration starts at 10 a.m.; kickstands up at 11. Route includes stops in Ravenna, Gibbon and Doniphan, then back to Grand Island; $20 per hand, $30 per couple.

Bicycle Ride for Veterans, Armed Forces Day event to benefit local veterans, Northridge Church, 3025 Independence Ave. Registration starts at 8:45 a.m., ride begins at 9:30.; 20 mile route includes a stop in Cairo. Entry fee is $25 per rider; helmets and waivers required.

Family Saturday: Birding Hike, 1 to 3 p.m., Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center, 9324 Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). Event includes a brief bird-watching lesson and a trail walk; best for kids 5-15 with their grown-ups, dress for the weather. Free, but donations appreciated; Amy Sandeen, 308-382-1820.

Guided bird outing, hosted by Rowe Sanctuary in observance of Nebraska Bird Month, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Cottonmill Park, Kearney (meet in the parking lot facing the swim beach). Binoculars and field guides available to borrow. Free; suitable for all ages and abilities; rowe.audubon.org/events Nebraska Volunteer Fire School, through Sunday, Fonner Park.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, May 21

Heartland Lutheran High School graduation, 2 p.m., 3900 W. Husker Highway.

“Fast & Furriest,” event featuring cars and dogs to benefit the Good Life Rescue, 11 a.m., 1420 Ada St. Car show starts at 11 a.m., dogs (available for adoption) arrive at noon; trophies presented at 3 p.m. Event also includes food trucks, bounce house, raffles and silent auction items and more. Car show information: 308-381-4313.

Tosca Lee, author visit, 4 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Lee will discuss her new World War II novel, ‘The Long March Home,” co-written with Marcus Brotherton; 308-385-5333.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.