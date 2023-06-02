Ongoing

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org.

Saturday, June 3

Nebraska State Fly-In and Air Show, 1 p.m., Central Nebraska Regional Airport Grand Island; gates open at 9 a.m. Event includes eight renowned acts, food trucks, chinook tours, B-29 rides, static aircraft display, vendor booths and more. Admission is $5; www.flygrandisland.com.

Zombies in the Heartland 2023, through Sunday, Heartland Public Shooting Park, 6788 W. Husker Highway; www.zombiesintheheartland.com.

Nebraska Truck Driving Championships, through Saturday, Fonner Park (south lot, Bosselman Conference Center, Aurora Coop Pavilion).

Hall County Historical Society cemetery tours, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Grand Island City Cemetery, north side of Stolley Park Road (park by the maintenance building). Presenters are Sue Clement and Michelle Setlik; Bill Bolte will explain symbolism on gravestones. Free for society members, $10 for the general public; Michelle Setlik: 308-380-4480.

“Rise Up!” Hastings PRIDE 2023, 2 to 6 p.m. Highland Park, Hastings. Event includes featured speaker State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh (approximately at 4:30 p.m.), the Parade of Flags (2:30 p.m.), vendors, food, photo booth, entertainment and more.

Brad Husak Accordion Trio, 3 to 7 p.m., Liederkranz Courtyard, 401 W. First St. Admission is $10 for non-members; feel free to bring lawn chairs.

Polish Days, through Sunday, Loup City. Event includes polka bands every day; craft and vendor show, food vendors, and a street dance featuring the Mark Vyhidal Polka Band on Friday; sports tournaments, parade (“Visions from the Past — 150 Years of Sherman County,” 10:30 a.m.), Polish buffet, kids games, carnival, melodrama, family activities, and a street dance featuring the Chelewski Brothers Polka Band on Saturday; and a golf tournament, breakfast buffet and 3 Guys Polka (2 to 6 p.m., American Legion beer garden) on Sunday; www.facebook.com/polishdays.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features handmade and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City (note new location). Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Sunday, June 4

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.