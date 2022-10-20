What's Going On

Friday, Oct. 21

Jurassic Quest, Friday through Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Fonner Park. Timed entry tickets (starting at $22 for kids and adults and $19 for seniors) are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; www.jurassicquest.com

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Imagination Bacon — Bacon & Brews for Books! 6 to 9 p.m., Heartland Events Center. Event includes unlimited bacon-inspired appetizers, local craft brews and wines; auction and entertainment from Blackberry Winter, to support the Imagination Library Program. Tickets are $30; Heartland United Way, 308-382-2675.

Trunk or Treat, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. Event will feature “a host of trunks full of creativity and candy! Come for some free food, activities and a safe place to be for your kids.”

Annual chicken noodle dinner, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Menu includes homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad and dessert; $9 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger eat for free. Takeout meals available; 308-382-5446.

Offutt Brass, the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band brass ensemble, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, Aurora; free.

“Music, the Spice of Life,” barbershop style a cappella harmony presented by Nebraska Pride Sweet Adelines, 7:30 p.m. Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Guest performers include the UNK Nebraskats from UNK; freewill donations.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Children’s Train Program, 2 p.m., Burlington Station. Hosted by the Grand Island Public Library, the Hall County Historical Society and the Tri-City Model Railroad Association, this event is for children to see model railroads, make crafts and enjoy stories. Free; registration recommended; 308-385-5333

Offutt Brass, 2:30 p.m., Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. Presented as part of the Celebrate Wood River Concert Series, there is no admission charge; Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2961; or www.wrcommunityfoundation.com/celebratewr.

Concordia University, Handbell Choir, 2 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center — Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater, Central City. Performance will also feature handbell choirs from Fairview Methodist and Presbyterian churches. Part of the 2022-23 season of the Merrick Arts Council, admission is $15 for adults and $8 for students; Central City Chamber of Commerce, 308-946-3897.

Trunk or Treat, fifth annual, 5 to 6 p.m., Grand Island Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.