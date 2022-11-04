What's Going On

Sunday, Nov. 6

Daylight Saving Time ends

Harvest Festival, to benefit Project Hunger, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St. Fried chicken dinner (freewill donations), entertainment and a silent auction; 308-385-1590 or www.projecthunger.org

Honey Sunday weekend, presented by the Arc of Central Nebraska, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hy-Vee gas station, Walmart North, Daily Dose, Chocolate Bar and both Super Saver locations in Grand Island. Honey will also be sold throughout the community by churches, school groups and more; Teshawna Sawyer, 308-379-8070, or Julie Stahla, 308-379-4546.

Building Grand Island’s Futures, all-ages family event hosted by the Grand Island Children’s Museum, 1 to 4 p.m., the Liederkranz, 401 W. Second St. Event will feature free STEAM-based activities, including pumpkin batteries (produce electricity using pumpkins and circuits), leaf art and more; 308-392-3457.

Let’s Taco’bout Legacy Station, 4 to 7 p.m., Wood River Community Center,108 W. 10th St., Wood River. Learn about the new center coming to Wood River. Event includes a taco meal for $13, free coffee, tea and lemonade.

St. Paul American Legion annual “Cow Dance,” 4 to 8 p.m., St. Paul Civic Center, 423 Howard Ave., St. Paul. The Mark Vyhlidal Band will provide the music. Tickets $1 in advance or $5 at the door; Chuck Schmid, 308-750-6149.

Paul Hofrichter, a concert of Christian music, 7 p.m., Mamre Evangelical Free Church, 1804 E. 25 Road (east of Highway 14 between Aurora and Central City)

Christopher Williams, singer, songwriter and percussionist, 5 p.m., French Memorial Chapel, Hastings College. The performance, part of a chapel service, is free and open to the public.

Fall Fest, 5 to 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 2601 18th Ave., Central City. Event includes soup and desserts, country store, cake walk and a silent auction (auction closes at 6:30); Tina, 308-946-2853

Mingle & Jingle with Santa, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Centura Hills Golf Club, Cairo. Event features creating crafts with elves, shopping and pictures with Santa.

Art Gala, inaugural event hosted by the Kearney Artists Guild, 10 to 4 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St. Kearney. Event features works by more than 20 area artists.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Nov. 7

Artist reception, honoring photographer Nia Karmann, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Karmann’s photographs will remain on display in the library’s Art Alcove through Dec. 1; 308-385-5333.

Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Children’s Theatre auditions, open to 3-8 students, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 401 W. First St. A parent or guardian must accompany children who are auditioning. “Channeling Grimm” by Tracy Wells, will be presented Jan. 27-29. Directors: Angie Liske. 308-940-1365; Steven Gobel, 308-380-1390.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Election Day!

Fall Bazaar, hosted by United Women in Faith, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1105 Main St.,Wood River. Event includes coffee and rolls (8 a.m.); chili, chicken noodle soup and pie (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) freewill offerings; and “new to you” tables, offering quilts and other handmade items.

Soup & Pie Day, hosted by Messiah Lutheran Church, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 415 S. 18th St., Aurora. Menu include chili and chicken and vegetable soups and pie; $8 for those age 11 and older, $5 for children 4-10; children 3 and younger eat for free. Curb-side and take-out available. Proceed will benefit the Hamilton County Backpack Program and Hamilton County Food Pantry; 402-694-2017.

Pitch Tournament, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement dining room, 3390 W. Capital Ave. Masks required while in building; Deb Quick, 308-381-4100.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Cherish The Ladies, an “all female Irish music fest,” presented by the Grand Island Concert Association, 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Senior High auditorium; single performance tickets are $30 for non-members; season subscriptions are $65; Vince Boudreau, 308-379-7612.

“Addicted to Americana,” presented by Charles Phoenix, keynote speaker for the Hastings College Lecture Series Symposium, 7 p.m., French Memorial Chapel, Hastings College. Symposium also includes a full day of speakers and panel discussions, as well as a “Show and Shine” vintage car and motorcycle show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jackson Dinsdale Art Center and Gray Center parking; complete schedule: hastings.edu/hcls.

“The Kearney Street Railway,” presented by Nathan Tie as part of the Brown Bag Lecture Series hosted by the UNK Department of History, noon, Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave., Kearney; 308-865-8860,

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Nov. 10

A Salute to Veterans, hosted by Chef Anthony and the Business Coalition for Veterans, 11:30 a.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St. Program will honor veterans, and include entertainment and a meal served by the center; reservations required (nominal charge); 308-385-5308

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day

Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast, 19th annual, 5:30 to 10:30 a.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital Ave. Menu includes scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy and homemade banana bread. Veterans eat for free; everyone else pays $6; take-out available. Hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion; 308-381-1555

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Toast Nebraska: Holiday Wine Festival, second annual, 1 to 9 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Expo Center; ages 21 and older only. Tickets are $65 and include unlimited tastings from all participating wineries; designated driver tickets are $25; www.toastwinefest.com

“Nebraska POW Camps,” by Melissa Amateis Marsh, a Bygone Book Club discussion led by Sue Clement, 11 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; 308-385-5333.

United Methodist Church annual soup lunch and bazaar day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 506 E. Kansas, Cairo. Menu includes chicken noodle, chili and vegetable beef soups, in addition to sandwiches and pie; carryout available; freewill offerings, Event also includes baked goods and “early attic treasures.” Hunters welcome.

American Legion Riders soup supper., 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall in Dannebrog. Menu includes soups of all kinds; freewill donations will be accepted.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinty UMC, 308-382-1952.

Sunday, Nov. 13

“The 50th Anniversary of the Nebraska Natural Resource Districts,” a Hall County Historical Society Voices of the Past program presented by Marcia Lee of the Central Platte NRD, 2 p.m. Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for members; $5 for non-members; Annette Davis, 308-226-2465.

Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm: Bass Meets Voice, part of the Grand Island Music Series, 7 p.m., College Park. Season tickets for indoor concerts are $75, single performance tickets are $15; 308-850-3307 or gims@artsincorporated.org

A Tribute to Veterans, hosted by the Merrick County Historical Museum, 2 p.m., Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City. Event will also feature Tracey Hefner who will portray Elizabeth O. Gibson, a nurse from Merrick County who served with the Union Army during the Civil War; MCHM, 308-624-3367, or Bill Bolte, 308-390-3038.

Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival, 45th annual, 6 to 8 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Health and Sports Center, Event celebrates UNK’s international students while showcasing their cultures and cuisine; free.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.