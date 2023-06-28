Ongoing

Children’s Art Show, featuring works by children 10 and younger, through June 30, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Thursday, June 29

TeZZ, in concert, “seasoned performers on vocals, keyboard, sax, flute and percussion, playing classics from the American songbook and pop, swing, jump and more,” 8 p.m. Grace Abbott Park, West State and Cleburn streets. Presented as part of the City of Grand Island Summer Concert Series, there is no admission charge; bring blankets or lawn chairs; 308-385-0290 or www. giparks.com

4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, through Friday, Heartland Public Shooting Park, 6788 W. Husker Highway; and the Heartland Events Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road. More than 500 youth age 14 to 18 from across the country will be competing in events. No admission charge for spectators; information: Steve Pritchard, Extension Educator, 402-471-0384 or spritchard1@unl.edu; or online at https://4h.unl.edu/shooting-sports/national

“The SpongeBob Musical,” presented by the Crane River Theater Company, 7 p.m. through Saturday, Cope Amphitheater, Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 11th St., Kearney. Admission is $5; gates open at 6 p.m.; 308-627-5796 or CraneRiverTheater.org

Family Fun Night, Lone Tree Days kick-off event, 5 to 7:30 p.m., North Park, Central City; Event includes food, fun, bounce house, live, band and more.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, June 30

Big Boy 4014, Union Pacific steam engine whistle stop, 9 to 9:45 a.m., Oak Street crossing. Come see the engine and talk to the steam team, as well as take a “selfie” with the world’s largest steam locomotive, one of 25 of its kind built and the only one operating today.

Hear Grand Island, third “bridge concert” featuring El Nuevo Imperio, Casii Stephan, Las Cruxes, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Lone Tree Days, through Tuesday, Central City. Event includes: sidewalk sales and citywide garage sales, and the Fireman’s Dance featuring Ain’t Dead Yet on Friday; sports tournaments, a vendor fair, special food offerings, farmers market, petting zoo, Teddy Bear Picnic, kids and family activities on Saturday; a car and motorcycle show on Sunday; and the Lone Tree Days Parade (7 p.m.) on Tuesday. Schedule: www.centralcitychamber.org

“Little Moments, Big Memories,” Merna Heritage Days, Friday and Saturday, Merna. Event includes the Anselmo-Merna Foundation Banquet Friday evening at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow; pancake feed, vendor fair, pedal tractor pull, games and activities for all ages; parade (10 a.m.), alumni barbecue (5:30 p.m.) and fireworks on Saturday; Merna Heritage Days on Facebook.

Nance County Fair, through Sunday, Fullerton. Event includes: Luke Mills, in concert (9 p.m. Friday), demolition derby, (7 p.m. Saturday) fireworks (9 p.m. Saturday), church in the park (10:30 a.m. Sunday), and more; more information on the Nance County Fair page on Facebook.

Nebraska Army National Guard 43rd Army Band, in concert, 7 p.m., York County Courthouse, 510 N. Lincoln Ave. York. (in case of inclement weather the performance will be moved to the Yorkshire Playhouse, 517 N. Lincoln Ave.); free.

Fourth of July fireworks, 8 p.m., Ryan Hill Country Club, Osceola.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, (special holiday hours, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4), Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, July 1

Heartland Celebration of Freedom, 5 to 10 p.m., Third City Christian Church, 4100 W. 13th St. Event includes food trucks, inflatable, yard games, ponies, face painting and more. Evening will also include a special presentation of the Freedom Award and conclude with fireworks; 308-384-5038.

Mervin Gustafson Veterans Picnic, fourth annual hosted by Chef Anthony, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Veterans Garden, 601 Saturn St., Alda. Menu includes burgers, dogs, chips, salad, watermelon and beverages. Bring a towel for a pool party; no alcohol or fireworks please; information: Business Coalition for Veterans page on Facebook.

Fireworks Extravaganza, fourth annual, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Jerry Spady Chevrolet GMC, 2750 Osborne Drive. Hastings. Event includes a children’s fishing derby, food trucks, inflatables and games, face painting, live music, patriotic costume contest and a fireworks display at 10 p.m.; 402-303-1137.

American Angus Association Junior National Show, through Saturday, July 8, Fonner Park (Cattle Barn, Sheep Barn. Five Points Arena, Aurora Coop, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center).

Guided Bird Outing, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Rowe Sanctuary, 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. Participants should meet in the Rowe Sanctuary visitor parking lot. Binoculars and field guides will be available to borrow. Be sure to dress for the weather and bring along a water bottle to stay hydrated. Free; Catherine Worley, 308-468-5282 or catherine.worley@audubon.org

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, July 2

Fourth of July barbecue fundraiser, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 1304 N. Custer. Menu includes hot dogs, burgers, sides and drinks; freewill donation; take-out available; 308-382-5446.

State Theater Car and Motorcycle Show, ninth annual, 706 C Ave., Central City. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m., show runs from 11:30 to 3 p.m., awards presented at 3; Josh Hood, 402-416-3106.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, July 3

United Way Fireworks and Freedom Fest, 6 to 10 p.m. Viaero Event Center, Kearney. Event includes a tailgate party (bring your own food and drinks or food trucks will be on site), swag bag with goodies, DJ, photo op with Uncle Sam, bounce house, games, cornhole tournament and more. Admission is $25 per car (general parking spot) or $50 per can (includes a premium parking spot); all proceeds benefit the United Way.

Tuesday, July 4

Independence Day

Community Fourth of July Fireworks Display, in commemoration of Grand Island’s 150th birthday, Fonner Park. Broadcast on KRGI (1430 AM/105.5 FM) begins at 9:45 p.m., fireworks show begins at 10.

1890s Independence Day Celebration, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Railroad Town at Stuhr Museum. Event includes a parade, 1890s patriotic ceremony, firing of the anvil, and the exhibit “Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” (Stuhr Building). Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

German language church service, an annual tradition sponsored by the Hall County Historical Society, 10 a.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church at Stuhr Museum. Doug Cline will conduct the service with music from organist Liz Hodwalker and the Liederkranz German Singers.. No admission charge to attend the service which commemorates the day the first immigrants arrived in Hall County on July 4, 1857. Information: John Hanssen, 308-389-2086.

Chapman Community Fourth of July Celebration, 8 p.m., Chapman Park. Bring a snack or dessert to share if you wish. Friends, fun and games and fireworks at dusk; donations are welcome to help fund next year’s event. Information: Scott, 308-380-2417; or Cindy, 308-390-2853.

“Land of the Free, Home of the Buffalo,” annual Independence Day Celebration, Gibbon. Event includes a parade at 10 a.m.; activities after the parade at Davis Park include a performance from the String Beans at 4:30 p.m., food trucks, kids games and activities, and a car show from 2 to 5 p.m. (downtown),

“Fun, Freedom, Fireworks and the Fourth,” annual Independence Day Celebration, Shelton. Events include a parade at 1:30 p.m., kids parade at 1 p.m., hamburger and hot dog feed, homemade ice cream, free swimming and more. Fireworks display starts at dusk at the football field.