What's Going On

Sunday, Oct. 2

“For Generations Yet to Come,” Trinity Lutheran Church Fall Festival, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 212 W. 12th St. Event includes: 8 a.m., worship with AriSon; 9 to 10:30 a.m., coffee, donuts, pumpkin patch activities and comfort dog; 10:30 a.m., worship with AriSon; and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., food trucks and pumpkin patch activities; 308-382-0753.

Life Chain, in recognition of Respect Life Sunday, 2 to 3 p.m. Webb Road between 13th and State streets. Signs available, chairs and strollers allowed; 308-381-1253 or 308-379-4629, or grandislandrighttolife@gmail.com.

Harvestfest, 14th annual, honoring the area’s heritage and future, 1 to 6 p.m., Prairie Loft, 4705 DLD Road, west of Hastings. Event includes: kids area with farm-based activities; corn maze, entertainment, food trucks, vendors and info booths, farmers market and more; no admission charge. Information/schedule: www.prairieloft.org or the Prairie Loft page on Facebook.

Hastings Gun Show, sponsored by the Four Rivers Sportman’s Club, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Adams County Fairgrounds. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Admission is $5 for adults; children 11 and younger admitted free; Jim Price, 402-462-0104 or huskersjp@yahoo.com

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.