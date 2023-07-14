Sunday, July 16

Cruise Weekend 2023, celebrating 36 years, through Sunday, Kearney. Event includes car shows and auctions, entertainment, food, bike shows, parade, concerts and more. Schedule of events: Kearney Cruise Nite on Facebook.

Henderson Community Days, through Sunday, Henderson. Event includes art shows, heritage tours, kids games, sports tournaments, fireworks, community church service (10 a.m., downtown park), and more; Henderson Community Days page on Facebook.

Greeley Days and Rodeo, through Sunday, Greeley. Event includes rodeo performances at 7:30 p.m.; breakfast buffet and a parade (theme: “A Day at Work”) at 1 p.m. Sunday; Greeley Rodeo Committee page on Facebook.

State 4-H Horse Show, through Wednesday, Thompson Arena, Fonner Park.

Howard County Fair, through Wednesday, St. Paul. Special activities include barbecue cook-off 6 p.m. Sunday, and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. Tuesday. ($10; free for kids 5 and younger); www.howardcountyfair.net

Art in the Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stolley Park. Event includes visual and performing arts, a children’s creative center and numerous food booths. Art on display and for sale will include paintings, pottery, quilts, photography and woodworking/wood carving.

Stolley House tours, hosted by the Hall County Historical Society, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stolley Park; free.

Car and bike show, to benefit Koen Barribo and his parents, Tyler Barribo and Makayla Morgan, noon to 4 p.m. Eagle Scout Park south parking lot, 3050 N. Broadwell. Koen was born in May, but he is now in the NICU at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. In addition to cars and bike, several food and product vendors will be on site and donating a portion of their profits. Proceeds from the show will help the family with medical and other expenses. Entry fee is $10 per car or bike; free for viewers, but freewill donations would be appreciated; Kenneth Shepherd , 402-366-7411.

Howard County Fair, through Wednesday, St. Paul. Special activities include barbecue cook-off 6 p.m. Sunday, and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. Tuesday. ($10; free for kids 5 and younger); www.howardcountyfair.net

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.