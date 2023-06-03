Ongoing

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Sunday, June 4

Zombies in the Heartland 2023, last day, Heartland Public Shooting Park, 6788 W. Husker Highway; www.zombiesintheheartland.com.

Polish Days, last day, Loup City. Event includes polka bands, golf tournament, breakfast buffet and 3 Guys Polka (2 to 6 p.m., American Legion beer garden) and more; www.facebook.com/polishdays

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, June 5

“Toby Kid: Friendship Adventures,” a summer reading program Mega Monday event for all ages, 10 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; 308-385-5333

Summer Reading Kickoff: Teen After Hours, 7:45 to 9:30 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Teens ages 11-18 can stay at the library after closing and enjoy food, laser tag, and more. Doors lock at 8 p.m.; 308-385-5333.

Tuesday, June 6

10/11 Can Care-a-Van, to benefit local food pantries, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hamilton County Food Pantry, 1118 N St., Aurora; Judy Werth. 402-725-3528, or Kathy Ramsour, 402-694-2325.

10/11 Can Care-a-Van, to benefit local food pantries, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 213 S. 15th St., Ord; Larry Masin, 308-730-0069, or Jody Lane, 308-730-2056.

Wednesday, June 7

“Little Shop of Horrors,” summer musical presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, College Park Auditorium. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger (includes taxes and fees); box office: 308-382-2586, or githeatre.org.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

10/11 Can Care-a-Van, to benefit local food pantries, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Super Saver, 1602 W. Second St., and 710 W. State St., Grand Island; Jennifer Figueroa, 308-385-5190.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Thursday, June 8

Jesse Karr Band, “variety of music that will suit any crowd,” 8 p.m., Grace Abbott Park. Presented as part of the City of Grand Island Summer Concert Series, there is no admission charge; bring blankets or lawn chairs; 308-385-0290 or www.giparks.com

Comstock Windmill Festival, through Saturday, Second Wind Ranch, Comstock. Entertainment line-up includes: Jay Allen, 6 p.m., Chevel Shepherd, 8 p.m. and William Michael Morgan, 10 p.m. Thursday; Allie Colleen, 6 p.m., Cooper Allen, 8 p.m., and Mitchell Tenpenny, 10 p.m. Friday; and C.J. Solar, 4 p.m., Shane Profitt, 6 p.m., Canaan Smith, 8 p.m., and Ned LeDoux, 10 p.m., Saturday. Extreme Bull Riding starts at 2 p.m. Saturday. Food, beer and vendors will be available on festival grounds. Ticket information: www.windmillfestival.com

Association of Nebraska Art Clubs summer conference art show, 58th annual featuring more than 300 pieces of two- and three-dimensional original artwork, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Resource Center, Central Community College-Columbus. No admission charge; www.nebraskaartclubs.org

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, June 9

10/11 Can Care-a-Van, to benefit local food pantries, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Russ’s Market, 613 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings; Dale Brandenburg, 402-463-0529.

Hear Grand Island, featuring live band karaoke with Sxxxhook, and Upset, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Central Nebraska, Harmon Park, Kearney. Event opens with a Celebration Dinner for Survivors, along with a freewill donation barbecue for participants and volunteers at 5 p.m., opening ceremonies follow at 6, with the opening lap at 7; relayforlife.org/centralnebraska

“Music From Around the World,” featuring David Marsh, 10 a.m., St. Paul Library, 1301 Howard Ave., St. Paul; 308-754-5223

“Peace, Love & Apple Pie,” annual CornStalk Festival, Friday and Saturday, Cairo. Event includes pancake feed (7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, fire hall), food, entertainment, parade (10:30 a.m. Saturday), kids games and activities, and more. Festival concludes Saturday evening with an indoor concert and dance featuring The Victory Underground at the Community Center; www.cairocommunity.com.

“Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., (inside Good Samaritan Village), Hastings (continues June 16-18). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org and at the door, subject to availability.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, June 10

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34, Grand Island; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Central Nebraska Walk of Hope, ninth annual to raise awareness of Huntington’s Disease; registration starts at 8:30 a.m., St Josephat’s Parish Hall, 723 N. Eighth St., Loup City. Event includes a walk from the Parish Hall to Rose Lane Home (10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), raffles and live auction at St. Josephat’s; Angie Helzer, 308-750-1183 or angiehelzer 1@gmail.com

Palmer Summer Kick-off, third annual hosted by the Palmer Community Club, Palmer Event includes music and entertainment, Royal Coachmen car show (4 to 8 p.m.), barbecue cook-off, Leo Lonnie Orchestra (polkas), 5 to 8 p.m., Villains Dance (80s arena rock), 8:30 p.m. and Crue Nation (Motley Crue tribute band), 10:30 p.m.; Palmer Community Club page on Facebook.

Giltner Daze, City Park and Community Center, Giltner. Event includes a car show (noon to 4 p.m.), tractor pull for kids and adults, penny dig, games, contests, food and more; street dance featuring the Jesse Karr Band starts at 8 p.m.; Giltner Daze/Giltner Area Development Corp. page on Facebook.

SOAR River Walk, for all ages hosted by Prairie Plains Resources Institute, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2206 N. M Road, Marquette. Meet at the Education Center at Gjerloff Prairie, Walk will focus on Platte River ecology and natural history; wear shoes you won’t mind getting wet!

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, June 11

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.