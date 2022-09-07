 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's Going On

Thursday, Sept. 8

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Sept. 9

Gallery on Lincoln Avenue opening reception, 7 to 8:30 p.m., 211 N. Lincoln Ave., Hastings. Exhibit featuring works by Alex Shaw and Jeff Montag remains on display through Oct. 29. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment; 402-469-0863.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

