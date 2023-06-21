Thursday, June 22

Blue Plate Special, “American roots music,” covering rhythm and blues, jazz-infused Americana and a “touch of rock.” 8 p.m., Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. Presented as part of the City of Grand Island Summer Concert Series, there is no admission charge; bring blankets or lawn chairs; 308-385-0290 or www.giparks.com

Maine Anjou/Chianina Association Junior Nationals, through Saturday, Fonner Park (Cattle Barn, Sheep Barn. Five Points Arena, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.

“Rock ‘n Roll,” the annual A’Ror’N Days summer celebration, through Sunday, Aurora. Event includes Family Night on the Square, Thursday; parades (grand parade, noon Saturday), quilt show, car show, kids activities, food, entertainment and more. Complete schedule: A’ROR’N Days page on Facebook.

“Quilts for All Seasons,” annual Nimble Thimble Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Plainsman Museum, 210 16th St., Aurora; local artists, Quilt of Valor presentation (10 a.m. Saturday), workshops and country store; $8 admission is good for all three days.

Nebraska Army National Guard 43rd Army Band, in concert, 5 p.m., Farmers Market, Second Street and St. Joseph’s Avenue, Hastings; free.

Kearney Municipal Band Summer Music Concert Series, 7 to 8 p.m., Harmon Park, 3100 Fifth Ave., Kearney; free

“The SpongeBob Musical,” presented by the Crane River Theater Company, 7 p.m. through July 1 (no Sunday performances), Cope Amphitheater, Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 11th St., Kearney. Admission is $5; gates open at 6 p.m.; 308-627-5796 or CraneRiverTheater.org

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, June 23

Nebraska Army National Guard 43rd Army Band, in concert, 7 p.m., Stuhr Museum (outside the Stuhr Building’s east portico). Bring blankets or lawn chairs; free.

Hear Grand Island, featuring Rascal Martinez, Public Figure, Das Dat, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Flatwater Music Festival, 16th annual, 6 to 11 p.m., Friday; and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Prairie Loft, 4705 DLD Road, Hastings (just west of town). Event features live music on two stages, kids activities, workshops, games, beer gardens, craft vendors, food and more. Scheduled entertainers include: Noah Guthrie, 7 p.m., and The Cody Sisters, 9 p.m. Friday; and The String Beans, 2 p.m., Ali McGuirk, 7 p.m., and Dan Rodriguez, 9 p.m. Saturday. Daily admission is $15 for adults (each day); free for kids 10 and younger. Bring blankets or lawn chairs; no pets please; www.prairieloft.org.

Wolbach Days, 63rd annual, through Sunday. Schedule includes a fishing derby, and a patriotic kiddie parade on Friday; softball tournament, kids games and activities, bicycle rodeo, beef barbecue, entertainment and a street dance on Saturday; and turtle races, duck races and other games and activities on Sunday. Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. all three nights; advance rodeo tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 3-12; admission at the gate is $10 for adults and $7 for children 3-12. Schedule: Village of Wolbach page on Facebook.

Callaway’s annual Pioneer Picnic, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Morgan Park, Callaway. Event includes a parade (10:45 a.m. Saturday; theme is “Building a Future”), alumni banquet, kids activities and games, car show, train rides in Morgan Park, street dances and a rodeo. Information/schedule: Callaway Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

“Ansley Through the Ages,” annual Muddy Creek Celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Ansley. Events include a parade (10 a.m. Saturday), kids games and activities, art show, entertainment, food and more. Information: Muddy Creek Celebration on Facebook

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, June 24

Fourth Street Festival, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, West 600 block of Fourth Street, downtown Grand Island. Event includes beer gardens, food, live music, folkloric dancers, dog show, clowns, kids entertainment, Lucha Libre wrestling, and vendors and more; www.facebook.com/4th-Street-Festival-10272745908426

“Everybody’s Groovy,” a musical tribute to the 1960s presented by GILT Jr, 3 and 6 p.m., College Park. Performances are the culmination of a weeklong theater camp for children in third through eighth grade hosted by the Grand Island Little Theatre; tickets are $7. Box office: 308-382-2586 or githeatre.org.

“Paws for a Cause,” hosted by the Grand Island Be the Light Foundation to help raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention, 9:30 a.m., Ryder Park, 202 N. Custer. Pet-friendly event includes contests, prizes, photo booth, treats for your pups, and more; $25 entry fee includes a goodie bag, t-shirt and contest entry; no fee if you just want to come take a look; bethelight.gi@gmail.com

Splash & Dash, second annual fun run to benefit the Imagination City Children’s Museum, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hall County Park. After the run, stick around for food and games for the whole family; 308-385-8377 or giimaginationcity@gmail.com

Island Area Cruisers, 26th annual Charity Car Show, Stolley Park. Registration runs from 9 a.m. to noon; show runs from noon to 3 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 3. Event also includes entertainment, a silent auction, food and craft vendors; proceeds will benefit the family of Heather Tjaden who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Entry fee is $15; free to come and look; 402-327-1246 or islandareacruisers@gmail.com

Car and Motorcycle Show, sixth annual, 2 to 5 p.m., Ann’s Getta Way Bar, 2303 E. Highway 30; $10 registration fee and silent auction proceeds will benefit the Hall County Rural Fire Department; Easy Street to follow.

Coffee & Fishing, 8 to 11 a.m., Suck’s Lake, 809 S. Harrison; hosted by Reel Men & Ladies of Nebraska. Bring your own coffee; cookies and other goodies will be provided. Bruce Berck, 308-850-8464.

Nebraska Army National Guard 43rd Army Band, in concert, 7 p.m., Chautauqua Park pavilion, 2219 W. Fifth St., Hastings. Bring blankets or lawn chairs; free.

A’Ror’N Days Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hamilton County Fairgrounds, Aurora.

Espressions Gallery Opening, 10 a.m. to noon, 1117 M St., Aurora (inside the Leadership Center.). Exhibit features the works of wildlife photographer Deb Miller; Gabrielle Brosman, 402-694-3934 or gabi@tlcaurora.org

Museum of Nebraska Art downtown mural project, featuring David Manzanares, an Oaxacan indigenous artist who lives in Omaha, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., Central Avenue and 24th Street, Kearney; 308-865-8559

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Bremer Center parking lot, Aurora (note change of location for this week only). Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, June 25

Brad Colerick, in concert, 7 p.m., Stuhr Museum. Presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, this is a free outdoor concert; 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org

Kick Flippin’ Addiction Skate Competition, second annual, noon, Pier Park; family-friendly day of art, music, kids activities and a skate competition; 402-519-5044 or 2022odad@gmail.com

Nebraska Army National Guard 43rd Army Band, in concert, 7 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater, Central City; free.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.